Who is Nate Echard, the brother of Clayton from The Bachelor?













The curiosity to learn more about the family Clayton Echard started after his brother, Nate Echard, was mentioned by Teddi on last night’s Women Tell All‘s special show.

Clayton and Teddi might have had instant chemistry, but if there is one thing that Clayton will prioritize is his family, especially when they are thrown out the window on a live show.

During yesterday’s The Bachelor’s “Women Tell All” Teddi had spoken and reminisced about her time at The Bachelor, including her short relationship with Clayton Echard before he had sent her off.

Intrigued about who the mysterious Nate Echard is? Reality Titbit has researched and found some interesting information about the star’s little brother.

Who is Nate Echard?

Nathan Echard is one of the three brothers in the Echard clan. His complete name is Nathaniel Ray Echard, and he was born on February 22nd, 1995, in Valparaiso, Indiana, meaning he recently turned 27.

A former rugby player whose position was a tight end. He is currently majoring in policy, international trade, and development after finishing his bachelor’s degree in 2017 in agricultural and consumer economics with a minor in Spanish.

Nate’s social media accounts

Compared to his brother, Nate has less amount of followers on his social media accounts.

His Instagram handle is @nateechard, which he created last year as his first Instagram post states “fashionably late to the ‘gram.” With three thousand followers, Nate posts pictures with his friends and family, including the third Echard brother, Patrick, where they both dressed as the twin “Island Boy” brothers for Halloween.

However, he has been much more active on Twitter, even though he does not tweet much. Instead, he likes rugby-related tweets, as well as things that his Bachelor brother says. After a long time, Nate had made his first tweet saying: “release the DMs Teddi” in capital letters with a laughing and a skull emoji in response to his brother’s tweet.

RELEASE THE DMs TEDDI 🤣🤣💀💀 https://t.co/JRvuOh8eAd — Nate Echard (@NateEchard) March 8, 2022

Nate’s rugby career

As well as his brother Clayton, Nate has also maintained a very active athletic life during his teen years. That lead him to pursue a career in the rugby world. He started in high school until the end of his university studies.

He started as a defensive linebacker and slowly ranked up by becoming a tight end. After he had played for many years, he suffered an injury that led him to miss a few games, shortly retiring in 2017 after his senior year. He also earned NFF Hampshire Honor Society in 2018 for his outstanding performance.