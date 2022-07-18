











The Bachelorette fans want to know who Jed Wyatt was dating before the show as he gets engaged.

As a new season of The Bachelorette airs in 2022, fans will need to cast their minds back to 2019 when Jed won season 15. Hannah Brown was season 15’s Bachelorette and she was looking to find ‘the one’.

A few years on from Jed’s Bachelorette win and life is totally different for him. He’s now set to tie the knot but not with Hannah, who he won the show with. So, let’s find out more about what happened in their relationship and who Jed was dating before he appeared on The Bachelorette in 2019.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ellen Decker and Jed Wyatt engaged

On July 17, 2022, Us Weekly reported Ellen Decker and Jed Wyatt are officially engaged.

Jed, 28, and Ellen got together in 2019. Almost three years later, they’re now set to plan a wedding.

Jed’s engagement in 2022 isn’t his first as he and Hannah Brown got engaged on The Bachelorette but called it off during the season 15 finale.

NO WAY: The Bachelorette is back in 2022 and so is Bach Bracket

View Instagram Post

Jed is Hannah Brown’s ex

Hannah Brown, 27, was The Bachelorette in 2019. She and Jed formed a relationship and he proposed on the show. But, as per Us Weekly, after “learning of his romance” with an ex, Hannah called off the engagement.

Us Weekly writes Hannah’s parents had their doubts about Jed, mainly to do with his music career and whether he could provide for their daughter.

But it turned out the two Bachelorette stars didn’t last for another reason.

Who was Jed dating before The Bachelorette?

Nashville musician Haley Stevens told media outlets she was dating Jed before he went on The Bachelorette.

People reports Jed was “allegedly four months into a relationship with fellow Nashville-based musician Haley Stevens when he left to join the cast of The Bachelorette”.

Haley Stevens told People Jed’s reason for going on the show was to boost his music career.

Now, Haley is in a relationship with Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick Brown. The two got engaged in December 2021.

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE FROM THE JULY 11 ON ABC AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK