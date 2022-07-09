Meet the 32 men Bachelorettes Rachel and Gabby date in season 19













After much anticipation, The Bachelorette 2022 is officially set to premiere on July 11th. The show’s 19th season comes with a few changes this year including a new host and two Bachelorettes! The two ladies looking to find the loves of their lives have 32 men to get to know. The Bachelorette 2022 cast will be making history this season.

Last year, Michelle Young found ‘the one’ in Nayte Olukoya. Season 18 wrapped up on December 21st and filming for the new show kicked off in March. The 2022 season will see the largest number of men appear on the show in Bachelorette history. So, let’s find out more about Alec, Zach, Jacob and co.

Screenshot: The Bachelorette – Meet The Men – YouTube

Who are the Bachelorettes in 2022?

This year’s Bachelorette features not one but two ladies looking for love. Season 19 features 26-year-old Rachel Recchia and 31-year-old Gabby Windey. They were both co-runners up on Clayton Echard’s season (26) of The Bachelor which aired in 2021.

Rachel is a commercial pilot and flight instructor and hails from Clermont, Florida. She can be found on Instagram @pilot.rachel with almost 350K followers.

Gabby is an ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois. She’s on Instagram with 473K followers @gabby.windey.

Who is hosting this year’s Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette season 19 is hosted by Jesse Palmer. He’s a TV host, and former pro football player.

Jesse takes over the hosting duties of former Bachelorette presenters Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2022.

The 2022 Bachelorette host is 43 years old and hails from Ontario, Canada. Jesse is married to Brazilian model Emely Fardo and the pair live in the US with their Aussie Doodle, Loulou.

View Instagram Post

Meet the Bachelorette cast for season 19

Rachel and Gabby are set to date the most men that have ever appeared on a Bachelorette season. The men taking part in The Bachelorette season 19 are as follows:

Alec Garza, 27, Houston, Texas (@alecjuliangarza)

Aven Jones, 28, San Diego, California (@aleejonesy)

Brandan Hall, 23, Carlsbad, California

Chris Austin, 30, Redondo Beach, California

Colin Farrill, 36, Chicago, Illinois

Erich Schwer, 29, Bedminster, New Jersey (@oh_for_schwer)

Ethan Kang, 27, New York (@ethankang1)

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Tampa, Florida (@hmarko1221)

Jacob Rapini, 27, Scottsdale, Arizona (@jacobrapini)

James Clarke, 25, Winnetka, Illinois

Jason Alabaster, 30, Santa Monica, California

Joey Young, 24, Brookfield, Connecticut

John Anderson, 26, Nashville, Tennessee

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Palm Beach Gardens (@johnnyxdep)

Jordan Helman, 35, Tampa, Florida

Jordan Vandergriff, 27, Alpharetta, Georgia (@jordanvandergriff)

Justin Budfuloski, 32, Solana Beach, California (@justinbudfuloski)

Justin Young, 24, Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk Bryant, 29, Lubbock, Texas

Logan Palmer, 26, San Diego, California

Mario Vassall, 31, Naperville, Illinois (@inspiredbyrio)

Matt Labagh, 25, San Diego, California (@matt_labagh)

Michael Vaughan, 32, Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Miami, Florida (@officialquincey)

Robert “Roby” Sobieski, 33, Los Angeles, California (@robysobieski)

Ryan Mula, 36, Boston, Massachusetts (@ryanmula)

Spencer Swies, 27, Chicago, Illinois (@spencerswies)

Termayne Harper, 28, Naperville, Illinois (@mayne_event)

Tino Franco, 28, Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Anaheim Hills, California (@zachshall)

The Bachelorette 2022 cast includes twins, mortgage brokers, life coaches, small business owners, drag racers, meatball enthusiasts, personal trainers and videographers. Rachel and Gabby will have to decide who stays and who goes home on The Bachelorette this season.

NO WAY: Logan Palmer is ready to give The Bachelorette 2022 the perfect shot

Screenshot: The Bachelorette – Meet The Men – YouTube

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE FROM THE 11TH OF JULY ON ABC AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK