The Bachelorette 2022 premiere date is just around the corner













The Bachelorette 2022 is set to be one of the best yet, as ABC have announced there will be two women looking for love for the first time in the shows history.

It’s been six months too long since the last season of the hit show, where viewers watched fan favourite Michelle Young find her match in Nayte Olukoya.

However, Reality Titbit have great news for you. The premiere for The Bachelorette 2022 is just around the corner, and the wait is almost over…

ABC: Logan Palmer is ready to give The Bachelorette 2022 the perfect shot

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

When does The Bachelorette 2022 premiere?

The Bachelorette 2022 will air on the 11th of July at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. The show’s premiere will be a two-hour long episode, so make sure you have your popcorn at the ready.

The Bachelorette will air every Monday following the 11th of July, where viewers can tune in to see if Gabby and Rachel finally get the love that they’ve been searching for.

According to Reality Steve, the first three episodes of the show were filmed in LA, before being filmed in Paris, France. Television writer and producer Mike Fleiss confirmed that they have filmed in Paris, as he shared a photo on Twitter of the pair with the Eiffel Tower.

The Space Needle has never looked more beautiful! #TheBachelorette (s)

Exclusive photo! pic.twitter.com/KfNAJb6UMW — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 7, 2022

How will Rachel and Gabby work together?

If you aren’t a regular The Bachelorette viewer, you may be wondering how well the pair will work together, especially if they end up falling for the same guy (Again!)

During season 26 of The Bachelor, Rachel and Gabby were told by Clayton Echard that he had been intimate with both of them, and if you thought it couldn’t get worse, he was also in love with them both.

Gabby and Rachel bonded over the awful news, as they had both been heartbroken by the same person – making them closer than ever. As the girls are so close, we’re sure that they will work great together on the show, but then again The Bachelorette is always full of surprises…

SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN: Viewers accuse show of being staged for drama

Season 19 was a filming nightmare

According to US Weekly, the production for the latest season of The Bachelorette was far from easy.

Nick Viall is best known for appearing on season 21 of The Bachelor, and he now has his own podcast called Viall Files. On his podcast, he gave listeners an insight into the production teams thoughts, as he commented:

“They said it was hell to film because they decided to have two Bachelorettes, like, last second. So the scheduling was for one Bachelorette. They had to jam it all in.”

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE FROM THE 11TH OF JULY ON ABC AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK