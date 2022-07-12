The Bachelorette 2022 was filmed across the world for the first time since 2019













Watching The Bachelorette is like being on vacation from the comfort of your home – and the locations never disappoint.

The wait for the latest season is finally over, as The Bachelorette returned for their nineteenth season yesterday. This has been one of the most anticipated seasons in Bachelor Nation history, as for the first time ever, there is two lucky ladies looking for love.

Gabby and Rachel will be narrowing down their 32 suitors to find their matches – so let’s take a look where they will be falling in love.

The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu BridTV 10851 The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v9GQupPnzOM/hqdefault.jpg 1051381 1051381 center 22403

The Bachelorette 2022 filming locations revealed

The girls have revealed they will be going around the globe this season, as they said in the trailer: “What more could two best friends ever want than to travel the world, fall in love and experience the best moments of our lives together.”

The show will begin at The Bachelor mansion, located in Agoura Hills, California. This is where filming occurs at the beginning of each season as The Bachelorette’s get to know their suitors to see who they’re liking – and who they’re not.

After being at the mansion, this is where things start to get exciting. There’s no better place to film a show like The Bachelorette than in Paris, A.K.A the city of love. The filming crew head to France at some point in the season, as Gabby and Rachel are seen taking a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower in the season 19 trailer.

The show was also filmed in The Netherlands, England and Belgium as the ladies boarded cruise ship “Valiant Lady.”

Screenshot from Bachelor Nation on ABC’s YouTube video titled: ‘The Bachelorette 2022 Season Trailer – The Bachelorette’

The Bachelorette filming during COVID-19

This will be the first time The Bachelorette are going global since the COVID-19 pandemic. During Michelle Young’s season of the show, although they were allowed to travel outside of the US for the first time since season 15, they stayed close by visiting Mexico.

The COVID-19 pandemic put Bachelor Nation travel on hold, such as season 17 of the show being filmed at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The filming took place in just one location for the safety of the contestants.

Luckily for Gabby and Rachel, the travel restrictions are now lifted, and viewers will get to watch them travel the world once again.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

What to expect from season 19

Not only is the latest season bringing us a worldwide trip, but it’s also giving us all the drama.

The season 19 trailer has got everybody talking, as it seems that the thought of two bachelorette’s was better than it actually turned out for the girls. The clip was filled with plenty of tears, with Gabby telling the cameras: “Why did they pick me to do this?”

The worst case scenario for the girls also seems to have occurred at some point in filming, as they have fallen for the same guy once again, as Gabby told viewers: “I’m into him, and she was into him.”

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE FROM THE 11TH OF JULY ON ABC AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK