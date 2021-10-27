The Bachelorette: Joe Coleman's basketball success explored











The Bachelorette is in full swing with Michelle Young on the hunt for love, however, her first encounter with potential suitor Joe Coleman left her slightly confused. Michelle was sure that she knew Joe and then she remembered…

When Joe approached Michelle, she thought that he looked extremely familiar. Joe tried to tell her that it was because the two share the same hometown saying that he is from “The Land of 10,000 Lakes” but Michelle was not buying it. As he walked away, she remembered where she recognised him from. Michelle said: “Have I slid into your DMs? Is your last name Coleman?” to which Joe responded: “Yeah, that’s me.” It was later revealed that Joe actually ghosted Michelle. Awkward.

Find out all about Michelle’s potential love match from his age to his career and Instagram!

Who is Joe Coleman?

Born in Minnesota, Joe Coleman works as a real estate developer. On his LinkedIn, Coleman writes: “Currently working as a real estate developer, property manager and investor for single-family/ small multi-family properties in the Minneapolis area.” Previously, Coleman was a college basketball player but where did he play? Read on to find out!

After graduating high school, Joe spent two years at the University of Minnesota where he majored in Business Marketing. In 2013, he transferred to Saint Mary’s College of California for his junior year majoring in Communications.

Joe’s basketball career explored

In high school, Joe led his team Hopkins High School to three state championships and was later named Minnesota Mr Basketball in 2011 during his senior year.

He then went on to play basketball at the University of Minnesota playing for his team during his Freshman and Sophomore years. Coleman also featured on the cover of ESPN RISE which was an ESPN-brand magazine that showcased high school athletics stars.

But Coleman then decided to withdraw from his scholarship and transfer schools after his coach left. Joe explained: “When Coach Smith left, I decided I wanted to go somewhere I could expand my game.” At Saint Mary’s College of California, he redshirted his junior year and only played one game throughout the entire 2014-2015 season. Soon after, his basketball career sadly came to an end due to an injury.

Michelle and Joe on The Bachelorette

Michelle Young and Joe Coleman hit it off straight away on their first encounter on The Bachelorette. Young and Coleman are both 28-years-old and live in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Similarly to Joe, Michelle also had a passion for basketball as she was a former Division I basketball player at Bradley University.

According to Reality Steve, Joe and Michelle were spotted on a one-to-one date at Target Field for the Twins vs. Rays where they were seen kissing and hugging.

Joe seems to be one of the top contenders to win Michelle’s heart but with The Bachelorette still getting to know all of her potential suitors we will have to wait and see who she chooses!

