The Bachelorette's Gabby and Rachel are the best of friends despite 5 year age gap

As Gabby and Rachel were amid the drama during the last season of The Bachelor, it was only right the girls were given a second chance at finding love. Viewers watched their friendship blossom after they fell for the same guy, Clayton Echard.

This season is set to be one of the best yet, as the best friends travel the world whilst narrowing their 32 suitors down to just two lucky men.

So, let’s take a look at how old the cast we’re going to be watching every Monday really are, and what Gabby and Rachel are hoping to see from the contestants.

How old is Gabby Windey?

Gabby Windey is 31 years old. She was born on the the 2nd of January 1991 in O’Fallon, Illinois.

This makes Gabby a Capricorn – which matches her personality down to a T. Some Capricorn personality traits include being sensitive, persistent and ambitious, all of which we have seen from the ABC star throughout her time as a reality TV star.

Gabby is ready to settle down with the one, as she told Bachelor Nation viewers she’s looking for somebody who is “Emotionally intelligent, mature, [someone] who can challenge me.”

How old is Rachel Recchia?

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Rachel is 26 years old, making her 5 years younger than her fellow bachelorette.

Rachel was born on the 8th of March 1996, making her an emotionally aware Pisces.

Despite the ladies age gap, they couldn’t be closer friends, and this makes sense now that we know their zodiac signs. In fact, Capricorns and Pisces friendships are considered one of the most special out of the signs due to their complimenting traits.

Rachel also opened up to viewers about what she’s looking for, as she said her perfect man is: “Someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me, lets start there.”

How old are the 32 contestants?

The 32 men hoping to win the hearts of either Gabby or Rachel vary in age, and we’ve got all of them here for you:

Alec Garza, 27

Aven Jones, 28

Brandan Hall, 23

Chris Austin, 30

Colin Farrill, 36

Erich Schwer, 29

Ethan Kang, 27

Hayden Markowitz, 29

Jacob Rapini, 27

James Clarke, 25

Jason Alabaster, 30

Joey Young, 24

John Anderson, 26

Johnny DePhillipo, 25

Jordan Helman, 25

Jordan Vandergriff, 27

Justin Budfuloski, 32

Justin Young, 24

Kirk Bryant, 29

Logan Palmer, 26

Mario Vassall, 31

Matt Labagh, 25

Michael Vaughan, 32

Nate Mitchell, 33

Quincey Williams, 25

Roby Sobieski, 33

Ryan Mula, 36

Spencer Swies, 27

Termayne Harper, 28

Tino Franco, 27

Tyler Norris, 25

Zach Shallcross, 25

