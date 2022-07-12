The Bachelorette's Kirk Bryant "waited all his life" to be a Texas Tech coach













Season 19 of The Bachelorette is finally here – and it seems Rachel and Gabby are involved in more drama than they signed up for.

The hit show kicked off on ABC last night, with 32 men ready to win at least one of the girls over. However, now that the season’s trailer has been released, it’s confirmed that two bachelorettes was never going to be easy, as the boys seem to be picking for themselves who they like better.

One of the 32 contestants hoping to steal the heart of Rachel or Gabby is football coach Kirk Bryant – but will he play the field?

Alongside his current career in reality TV, Kirk works as a college football coach for Texas Tech University, also known as the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech compete as part of the Big 12 Conference, a college athletic conference, along with teams such as Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

According to the University’s website, Kirk works as a Senior Offensive Analyst, as he was given the role by Joey McGuire on the 7th of December 2021.

Coaching has always been something that’s interested Kirk, as he began this career in 2015. Back then, Kirk was working as the wide receivers coach for Mississippi College.

Kirk Bryant on The Bachelorette

Rachel and Gabby have learnt from their mistakes, and know exactly what they’re looking for this time around – so have emphasised they want open communication from each of the suitors.

Bryant has opened up about what he looks for in love, as according to ABC: “he’s looking for an independent woman and someone who will be his teammate through the hardest of times.”

The 29-year-old is ready to touchdown on love, as he also told ABC that although he loves being the fun uncle, he’s ready to start a family of his own.

Keep up with Kirk on Instagram!

If you want to get to know Kirk outside of the ABC show – keep reading as we explore his Insta.

Kirk currently has 4.3k followers on Instagram, which will certainly rise if he finds his match in Gabby or Rachel. His dedication and love for football is clear though out his account, as this is what his 75 posts mostly consist of.

He told his followers that he’s: “Waited all my life to be a Red Raider”, to which he received love and support from numerous Raider fans. One user commented: “Love this! So glad you’re a fellow red raider!!”

Another Instagram user added: “Dude you are so cool.”

