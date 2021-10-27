The Bradshaw Bunch: Are Matt Stell and Rachel Bradshaw dating?











Hit E! series The Bradshaw Bunch features four-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy Bradshaw and their children Erin and Rachel Bradshaw and Lacey Hester.

We all saw Rachel Bradshaw’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Dustin Hughes fall apart on screen and rumours have been flying that the Bradshaw Bunch star is in a new relationship with country singer Matt Stell so here’s everything we know so far!

Who is Matt Stell?

Born in Arkansas, Matthew Stell is an American country music singer, guitarist, and songwriter. 37-year-old Stell played basketball throughout college for Drury University on an athletic scholarship.

After college, Stell worked in farming and construction while studying for his master’s degree in Communication at the University of Arkansas. After a medical missions trip to Haiti, Matt was inspired to apply for a post-baccalaureate pre-medical programme at Harvard University. But, shortly before the programme started he instead decided to sign a publishing deal with Wide Open Music to pursue a career in music.

In December 2018, Stell proposed to his girlfriend of almost six years Sophie LeBlanc but the engagement was broken off soon after with the country singer explaining: “There are no hard feelings It’s the opposite, you know. We both want each other to be happy, and right now that means that it’s not together.”

Who is Rachel Bradshaw?

Like Matt Stell, Rachel Bradshaw is an American country singer. She is also the daughter of former NFL player Terry Bradshaw and she and her family star in the E! series The Bradshaw Bunch.

Rachel was born in Dallas, Texas but moved to Nashville where she attended Belmont University.

In 2014, Bradshaw married NFL kicker Rob Bironas, however, he tragically died in a car accident three months after the pair wed. Rachel has since dated Bachelor Nation alum, Connor Saeli but their relationship fizzled out with her father Terry confirming the split to US Weekly.

Are Matt Stell and Rachel Bradshaw dating?

With Matt Stell and Rachel Bradshaw working in the same industry as country singers, it’s no surprise that rumours have been flying about the two dating each other.

On September 30th, Rachel Bradshaw confirmed that she has a new boyfriend although she kept his identity firmly under wraps. The Bradshaw Bunch star revealed: “I’m not single anymore. But while we were filming, I was very single— and working. We worked every day for months so I just got to know myself really well.”

However, Rachel admitted that “It’s not on the show or anything” as the relationship happened once The Bradshaw Bunch had wrapped but the star did say that she will eventually “become more open about [the relationship].” Reality Titbit did some digging on both Stell and Bradshaw’s Instagram accounts and found that the pair are both seemingly not in relationships with anyone else which indicates that the rumours could be true and the two are just keeping it under wraps for the moment.

