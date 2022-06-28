The Family Chantel's Nicole Jimeno has the brains to match her beauty













You may recognise Nicole Jimeno from 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel, but there’s some things you don’t know about the reality TV star…

The Family Chantel are currently airing their fourth season on TLC, where viewers can watch the latest drama from the family from the comfort of their homes.

Chantel and Pedro’s rocky relationship isn’t the only thing catching viewers attention, as Pedro’s sister Nicole has also taken the limelight. Reality Titbit have looked into the stars recent life changes, including her degree, beauty pageant and breast augmentation…

What is Nicole Jimeno’s degree in?

If there’s one thing we know for sure – Nicole has the brains to match the beauty.

Nicole Jimeno graduated from Universidad Católica Santo Domingo with a degree in Communications. Established in 1982, the university is located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

She has briefly mentioned studying on the 90 Day Fiancé spin off show, as she told viewers that the reason she had spent so much time apart from her friend, Coraima Morla, was due to her time at University.

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube video titled: “Nicole’s New Boyfriend! | The Family Chantel”

Nicole is a pageant girl

Although she studied hard for her degree, this isn’t the path that she has decided to go down post-university.

Nicole recently competed in the Miss Dominican Republic beauty pageant – even making it to the final 10 contestants!

Despite this being a huge achievement, Nicole was disappointed that she didn’t make the top five. She said on The Family Chantel that she was mainly upset about disappointing her mother.

Viewers of the show were not impressed that Lidia brought down the other pageant girls, just because Nicole didn’t win. One commented: “There are several different ways to make your daughter feel better about not making it to the top five. You don’t have to bring down the women who made it just because your upset that you’re daughter didn’t make it.”

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube video titled: “Nicole Misses Out on Making the Pageant Top 5 | The Family Chantel”

Nicole discusses her recent boob job

Being a pageant girl, Nicole’s looks are extremely important to her, and looking the part is essential. She discussed her breast augmentation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Nicole told the show: “I am happy for my surgery. That was the best idea of my life.”

Molly Hopkins also appeared on the show, supporting Nicole for her decision to go ahead with the surgery. She told viewers: “I support it. I mean I understand because she’s very skinny and little. You know, and if you don’t have boobs, you feel better, it just makes you feel better.”

