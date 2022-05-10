The Kardashians celebrate their religion with a morning ritual













The beginning of the week is always tough, but this means that a new episode of The Kardashians is creeping up on us…

The brand new season of The Kardashians is well underway, and it certainly has not disappointed. So far, we’ve seen Kim’s runup to her iconic SNL performance, along with Kourtney and Travis’ PDA and proposal.

During episode 3 of the new series, the family were seen praying before Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, leaving many viewers questioning their religion. Reality Titbit have explored if The Kardashians are religious, along with Kris Jenner’s church, and their absence at Sunday Service.

Are The Kardashians religious?

Yes, Kris Jenner and her clan regard themselves as very religious. Kim opened up about their religion in an interview with Vogue, saying:

“We don’t share it much, but we’re really religious. We start our day with a group chat with a Bible verse from my mom, and everyone chimes in on the meaning of it. We are very Christian–and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school.”

Kim was baptised along with all of her four children in 2019, where they were photographed at a traditional ceremony in Armenia.

Kris Jenner founded a church

In 2008, Kris founded the California Community Church, in Agoura Hills, California. The church requires members to pay $1,000 per month, and 10% of their income to attend.

All the money made from this goes as a donation towards the church, as it is a non-profit charity. Their website shows that they offer programs and trips for children, teenagers and adults.

If you’re thinking about joining in hopes to bump into you’re celebrity idols, I’d stop your bank transfer there. The family don’t attend this church, as they go to Hillsong instead.

The Kardashians no longer attend Sunday Service

When Kim was married to Kanye West, the family made their presence at Kanye’s Sunday Service very known across their social media channels. However, after their divorce, the family no longer attend.

Kanye’s Sunday Service looked nothing short of extra. The worship services included a full choir, band, and music.

Kim even posted videos of North dancing at the services, which blew up the internet to say the least.

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

