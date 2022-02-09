‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ was filmed in the exact spot as the original











Almost 30 years since the release of the original, Fox are tributing the OG’s Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey with their new celebrity dance reality series, The Real Dirty Dancing.

Eight celebs will be sent to relive the movie’s most iconic moments by visiting some of the movies original locations where they then have to learn routines and try to become the modern-day Baby and Johnny.

The show will feature some of the most well-known places that people will relate to the film. If you’re curious about where the show was filmed and what they got up to, keep reading.

Where was The Real Dirty Dancing filmed?

The show was filmed during the pandemic in 2021 and features some of the original filming locations. The majority of the show was filmed in the picturesque resort featured in the 80’s movie in Pembroke, Virginia.

To recreate the original shows set up as much as they could the crew filmed in the original Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia’s stunning Blue Ridge Mountains.

The lodge is in the centre of a 2,600-acre nature container and bird sanctuary which is just as stunning as it was 30 years ago.

The lodge also consists of magnificent hiking trails and features a stunning waterfall through the centre.

The crew visited other well-known spots from the movie

Aside from Mountain Lake Lodge the crew also filmed in some of the other memorable locations of the movie, including Main Stone Lodge, which is known for its iconic stone hearth and stunning mountain backdrop.

They also filmed at the Harvest Restaurant and Rooftop which was where Baby and Johnny first locked eyes in the movie.

The Gazebo on the Point is also used throughout the series for the celebrities salsa lessons as well as Baby’s cabin.

Where to watch The Real Dirty Dancing

If you want to watch the spin-off game show head over to Fox.

The series is a four-part event and will air every Tuesday 9/8c on the channel.

The show is said to be worth the watch with activities including dance lessons, tours of the locations, parties and much more.

And yes, if you’re wondering, we do get to see ‘the lift’.

