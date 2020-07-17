A reality competition series unlike any other is launching on Friday, July 17th: The Sims Spark’d.

Since 2000, The Sims has been entertaining game players with its creativity and ingenuity. Now is the time to put those skills to the test. Over the course of four episodes, gamers will be set a challenge within a time limit. They will then have to impress a panel of celebrity judges with their creations. Simple, right?

For the past two decades, The Sims fans have been honing their creative skills playing the game, but how will they fare when a $100,000 cash prize is on the line?

So, with the series launching this July 17th 2020, we thought it time to get to know the man overseeing the show. Find out everything you need to know about the host of The Sims Spark’d.

Who is The Sims Spark’d host?

Rayvon Owen

The host of the first-ever season of The Sims Spark’d is none other than Rayvon Owen. Rayvon is best known as a finalist of American Idol season 14. This aired back in 2015.

The 29-year-old singer turned presenter is originally from Richmond, Virginia. He was born on June 27th, 1991.

More about Rayvon Owen

Rayvon has always known he was passionate about music. A year before appearing on American Idol, Rayvon released his EP called Cycles. This featured the single “Sweatshirt,” which he had also released that year.

Whilst on American Idol, Rayvon impressed, sailing from the Top 24 to the Top 12 easily. He struggled with a few of his live performance and landed in the bottom 2 for five consecutive weeks. However, as season 14 had a feature called ‘Twitter Fan Save’, Ravyon’s fans pushed him through the competition. Rayvon finally placed fourth on American Idol season 14. This was the season that Nick Fradiani won.

Although Rayvon has branched out with his career, he is still making music. His latest single, “Honesty,” was released in April 2020.

Rayvon Owen talks The Sims Spark’d

Ravyon is clearly excited about the new opportunity to host on a TV show.

In an interview with CBS 6, Ravyon said: “I’ve been playing the Sims for a really long time, back to when I was in Richmond in middle school, so it’s really cool that I got the opportunity to host this brand new project.”

He continued:

You can really play your own way and get something out of it…a lot of people may not be able to see the representation of someone who looks like them or identifies like they do…so it’s cool that the game has a space for them… you can literally create your own destiny and your own journey and see yourself be represented in the game.

