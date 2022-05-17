The zodiac signs of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast revealed













The Real Housewives of Atlanta are currently airing their 14th season on Bravo. The hit reality TV show gives viewers an insight into the latest of the stars lives, as they balance their day-to-day entity with their high-profile social lives.

The latest season has been nothing short of drama and chaos so far, with two new cast members joining the women. Marlo Hampton joined as an official cast member for the new season, along with Olympic gold-medallist Sanya Richards-Ross.

If you’re wanting to get to know the ladies a little more, what better way to than learning all about their zodiac signs….

Kandi Burruss

Born on the 17th of May, Kandi Burruss is a Taurus. Taurus traits include being dependable, hardworking, intelligent and dedicated. If you know the former Xscape star, you’ll know that these characteristics fit her to a T.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore is an Aquarius. Born on the 24th of January, Kenya’s zodiac traits include being independent, unique and extremely clever. Being an entrepreneur, with her own hair care brand, it’s no surprise that she’s an Aquarius. Also being one of the most controversial housewives, the unique trait fits her well.

Drew Sidora

If one Taurus wasn’t enough within The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, Drew Sidora is another one for you.

Taurus’ are also known for being loyal, as well as being quite stubborn at times. Drew has certainly remained loyal to her career in television, appearing in features such as White Chicks, That’s So Raven and Step Up.

Sheree Whitfield

If you think you already know Sheree, learning that she’s a Capricorn will help you know her even better.

Capricorn’s are ambitious, goal-orientated, organized, as well as being very sensitive sometimes. Her ambitious side is clear throughout her appearance on RHOA, as well as being a fashion designer and the owner of She By Sheree.

Marlo Hampton

Marlo has been on RHOA as a friend, however joined the cast officially in 2022.

Born on the 7th of February 1976, Marlo is also an Aquarius. As we know, Aquarius’ are known for their independence, as well as valuing their freedom, which Marlo has definitely shown us during her time on the show.

Sanya Richards-Ross

Sanya is the newest member of the housewives franchise. The Bravo star is a Pisces, who are known for being affectionate and talented.

This describes Sanya, as being a track and field athlete, she is nothing short of gifted.

