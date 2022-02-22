This is why fans think Susie wins The Bachelor











With the finale of The Bachelor getting closer as Clayton whittles the ladies down to his final four ready for hometown visits, things in the house are getting a lot tenser and fans have begun to speculate on who they think will win.

Though we won’t know for sure until the final, fans are almost 100% convinced that the 28-year-old wedding videographer, Susie, is the winner of Clayton’s heart.

After some investigating and simply putting two and two together, audiences believe they know why Susie will almost definitely win. Check it out.

Me after seeing Susie at the clock tower and not Shanae or Mara #TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/NHixCd2oQ3 — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) February 15, 2022

Why fans think Susie is the winner

During the final episode before home town visits fans thought that the producers had given Susie a favourable edit and appeared as though they were setting her up purposefully for a magical date that would instantly boost her to the final and probably win.

On Monday night’s episode, Susie was picked for the final one-on-one date which was unbelievably magical and though this could simply be a coincidence, fans aren’t convinced.

The one-on-one date was one of the most extravagant yet and the producers literally made her look like a princess. In true Bachelor tradition, the final date was the “pretty woman” date where the chosen girl is given the company card to go shopping for whatever she desires.

After 25 seasons fans know that this date is an indicator of who will make it to the final and more often than not, who will win Clayton’s heart.

Susie wore a jaw-dropping gown to dinner

After her shopping extravaganza, Susie ended up choosing a breathtakingly beautiful red gown that looked like something out of a fairytale. Susie then met Clayton for dinner in the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, which is one of its most iconic landmarks.

The producers had put an immense amount of effort into the entire date and fans don’t think they would have done this for just anyone, leading them to believe it would have been a bit of a waste if it wasn’t for the winner.

They then continued through to a ballroom where the producers had flown in Chris De Burgh to play the piano where they both then danced to Lady In Red.

At this point fans were convinced Susie was the winner, she had her own stunning gown, a literal castle and a song by Chris De Burgh specifically catered to her.