Is Charli D'Amelio the Tulip on Masked Dancer? Every clue and fan theory decoded











Is Charli D’Amelio the Tulip on The Masked Dancer? The show has forced people to put their guessing hat on as several celebrities make their debut on the show.

Fans have been trying hard to guess who is in the Tulip mask, with many saying that it could be TikTok star Chali D’Amelio. Here are clues and fan theories that have been buzzing on social media.

FOX decided to introduce The Masked Dancer after the success of The Masked Singer.

The show has different celebrities come on stage and showcase their dancing talent while wearing a mask. The audience and judges have to figure out who the celebrity could be.

Clues for Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’

‘The Masked Dancer’ has dropped several hints about who the celebrity in the tulip mask could be. The first hint they gave using the teaser was that the tulip knows how to tap dance. After delivering a stunning performance, the tulip had a chance to reveal some details about itself during the season premiere.

During this, the tulip admitted they were teased while growing up. It might have also dropped a hint while stating “we are all in this together” along with making a ‘Stranger Things’ reference by talking about the number 11. The judges were quick to note that the tulip was quite comfortable on the stage. It made them wonder if the tulip was used to performing a dance routine in front of others.

Paula Abdul decided to fire her shot by asking tulip if she was wearing a pony under the mask. The tulip replied with a “yes.” Many wondered if that could be a sign as well.

Judges theories around who is tulip

On Wednesday’s episode (January 20th), judges offered their thoughts on who tulip might be and some of them think it could be TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Tulip performed a contemporary dance to Eva Cassidy’s ‘Fields of Gold’ and stunned the judging panel and viewers at home. The performer also made references to TikTok, leaving many fans convinced that it could be Charli after all.

Ashley Tisdale and guest judge Rob Lowe believe that Charli is the one behind the tulip mask and costume.

100% Tulip is Charli d Ameilo #TheMaskedDancer pic.twitter.com/w8NmBIniWN — Cora J Collin (@CoraJCollin7) December 28, 2020

A fan on social media also shares the judges’ opinion. “100% Tulip is Charli D’Amelio,” the user wrote while posting a picture that hinted at why it could be her behind the mask.

Another viewer tweeted: “It’s obvious that the Tulip is @charlidamelio. She made references to Dixie as well as TikTok.”

As of now, many fans have placed their bets on Charli being the tulip dancer. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait for a while to find if they are right.

