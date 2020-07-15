Married at First Sight is back on Lifetime for its eleventh season, kicking off on Wednesday, July 15th.

The bizarre dating series, or shall we say ‘marriage series’, is back to see if more perfect romances can be forged between strangers. The ‘marriage genre’ is becoming an increasingly popular off the bat of shows like MAFS and Love Is Blind.

Each season, singletons dreaming of a perfect marriage are coupled up by experts, according to their tastes and preferences in a partner. Sometimes there’s true chemistry, other times its a total fail.

One of the recent additions to the Married at First Sight team is Dr Viviana Coles, who joined in season 9. So, with Viviana returning to our screens, we thought it best to find out more about her. Get to know the Married at First Sight therapist here.

Who is Dr Viviana Coles?

Viviana Coles is a psychotherapist from Houston, Texas. She is specifically a Doctor of Marriage and Family Therapy and Certified Sex Therapist. Viviana has been working as a therapist since 2003, and has been working with couples, in particular, now for over a decade.

But Viviana also wears many hats; she is President and Lead Psychotherapist at Houston Relationship Therapy, and President and Lead Instructor at the Texas Sex Therapy Institute.

Viviana obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Master’s and Doctoral Degrees in Marriage and Family Therapy.

Is Dr Viviana Coles married?

Yes. In Viviana’s Instagram bio, it reads: “Happy Wife & Mom.” Not much is known about Dr Viviana’s husband, except for the fact that he is called Bobby.

Viviana and Bobby have two children.

On June 21st, 2020, Viviana shared an Instagram post for Father’s Day. In this post, she referenced Bobby and wrote: “Always the hands-on Dad. Always watching. Always ready to protect our kiddos.”

The Father’s Day photograph Viviana used is blurry and so you cannot make out what Bobby or their child looks like, but Viviana has posted other photos of their family. Bobby keeps his Instagram account private.

Viviana Coles: Family background

Many viewers have questions about where the doctor is from.

Viviana grew up in Texas, and that is where she and Bobby call home. But Viviana’s father was originally from Libano, a town in Colombia.

Viviana has taken plenty of trips to Colombia over the years, even calling it the “motherland” in the below Instagram post. She also speaks Spanish.

