Welcome to 'Syrup City', where the Plath family of 11 grew up













Welcome to Plathville, AKA ‘Syrup City’, where the family-of-11 grew up within a tight-knit community. However, family drama has led to some of the nine Plath children moving away from parents Kim and Barry.

During season 1, the entire family was living on their large farm. That was until a series of events happened, such as son Ethan Plath moving out and initially deciding he no longer wanted any contact with his parents.

His younger brother Micah has a closer relationship with his ‘rents, who lives with sister Moriah. So, just where do the Welcome to Plathville family reside and who no longer lives at home?

Welcome to Plathville: Where do they live?

The Plath family don’t actually live in a town called Plathville, despite some fan beliefs. In fact, they grew up in a small town called Cairo, Georgia, which is otherwise known as Syrup City for its production of cane syrup in the 1990s.

Kane and Barry continue to live in their town, where they raised their children on a small farm. It is situated very close to the Georgia and Florida border. In fact, Cairo is about 45 minutes away from Tallahassee, Florida.

Tallahassee is where Olivia Plath, Ethan’s wife, has been hoping to move. However, they have faced some disagreements over the matter as it means they would be further away from his parents.

I'm just realizing this now. Does anyone on the show actually live in Plathville anymore??? I think everyone has moved out of that town… Am I forgetting one???? #WelcometoPlathville — Neil (@NeilHyndman) May 18, 2022

Moriah, Olivia and Ethan reside in Tampa

Moriah has made the move to Tampa, Florida. She was asked by her family how it’s going, which was pleased about, but went silent when they questioned when now ex-boyfriend Max would be moving there with her. She told cameras:

So, a couple weeks after I moved to Tampa, Max called me one night and just said he made a mistake.

She initially thought he would permanently relocate to the area with her, as she had already moved there with brother Ethan and his wife Olivia. They invited Micah to come with them, but he had concerns and said:

They’re moving to a permanent couples retreat that might not end very well. I’m going to stay out of all of that.

Micah is living it up in Los Angeles

Micah made the move from Georgia to Los Angeles, which he said is “so much bigger than Cairo.” He added that there is “such a bigger variety of girls out here”, where he is trying to find work as an actor.

When Moriah, Ethan, Max, and Olivia packed up the moving truck, Ethan FaceTimed with his brother. He shocked his family by revealing that he was living in Hollywood. Since then, he has expressed how he misses his family.

Over on Instagram, Micah has been riding motorcycles, hiking and doing modelling photoshoots in LA. The TLC star has also done a fair bit of travelling, such as visiting Jamaica recently with Ethan and Moriah!

I love seeing them live life and thriving. Micah in LA living

Moriah better shake it off and go get her Flawda boy #welcometoplathville — Mira 💕 (@MMira08) May 18, 2022

