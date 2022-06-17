











As The Wendy Williams Show sadly airs its final episode, now is the perfect time to look back on one of the programme’s unforgettable moments.

Back in 2017, Wendy filmed a special Halloween episode of her show – going out live on October 31 – while dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

In a flowing green dress, curly locks in a matching hue and the landmark’s famous crown, Wendy certainly looked the part.

But unfortunately, it was a little hot in that costume.

IRONY: Tristan Thompson in Drake’s new music video

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

What happened to Wendy

In a clip that quickly went viral, Wendy was seen telling viewers about the Halloween costume contest they do every year on the show when things took a turn.

Wendy’s voice seemed to break a little, and her eyes opened as wide as they could go as she pressed her lips together.

She had a terrified look on her face as she stumbled backwards, losing her balance and breathing heavily before collapsing to the ground.

Crew members rushed to help her as people in the audience panicked over the scene unfolding in front of them.

But ever the professional, Wendy was soon back on her feet and back in front of the cameras.

She said: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I did pass out, but you know what, I’m a champ and I’m back!”

The crowd erupted into cheers as Wendy soldiered on through the rest of the show, although some viewers wondered why she chose to keep the offending costume on.

The moment she fainted went viral around the world, being viewed millions of times on YouTube and social media platforms.

The Wendy Williams Show is over

The final ever Wendy Williams Show aired today (Friday, June 17) after 14 years and after welcoming hundreds of famous faces into its studio.

A spokesperson for the show said in a statement to Variety: “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Wendy herself had been absent from the show throughout the 2021-2022 season due to health-related issues (she has autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease).

A number of guest hosts have stepped in, including Sherri Shepherd, who presented the final show, which included a montage of footage of Wendy doing her thing over the years.

We love you for watching. 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/hsHEMiSHcO — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 17, 2022

The official Twitter account marked the ending by posting a snap of Wendy’s famous armchair sitting empty on the stage.

“We love you for watching,” the account signed off, with three purple love hearts.

Fans used the post to share just how much they’ll miss the show.

One wrote: “Gonna miss u! Thank u for 13 years . , Nobody asked the questions we REALLY wanted to know but YOU”

Another penned: “Sorry to see Wendy show end. However, this was the best show finale/tribute show ever! One door closes God opens a window. Looking forward to see where this all goes.”

While many were gutted that Wendy didn’t make an appearance on the final show.

Damn no Wendy on the final episode 😢 — Vanessa sillyfatchick (@Sillyfatchick_) June 17, 2022

I really thought there’d be a video message from her. — nancy (@nnnooan06) June 17, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK