Bob Barker hosted The Price Is Right until 2007 and turns 99 this year













Since 1972, The Price Is Right has been a staple game show for USA viewers. The show airs weeknights on CBS and sees contestants attempt to guess the prices of all kinds of items from cars to appliances. When The Price Is Right was revamped in the ’70s, Bob Barker was the show’s host.

Nowadays, the CBS game show looks a little different and viewers may wonder in 2022 – What happened to Bob Barker? So, let’s find out more about where Bob is today, including his family life and net worth…

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

What happened to Bob Barker?

Born in Darrington, Washington, Bob Barker is recognised as one of the longest-running game show hosts.

He was born on December 12th, 1923 making him 99 years old in 2022.

Despite being born in Washington, Bob spent most of his childhood in Mission, South Dakota on a reservation.

In 1945, Bob married Dorothy Jo Gideon and they were together until her death in 1981.

NO WAY: Who directs The Price is Right and how long has he worked for CBS?

Harmonious Live! | Teaser | Disney+

Bob Barker’s net worth in 2022

In his youth, Bob Barker trained as a fighter pilot. However, he went on to have a career in radio and broadcasting and had his own radio show called The Bob Barker Show. He later landed his first TV hosting role on Truth or Consequences in 1956.

From 1972 until 2007, Bob was the host of The Price Is Right. He retired from hosting duties on the show at the age of 84. He hosted the show for 35 years.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Bob Barker’s net worth at $70M and adds that he made $10M per season of The Price Is Right.

Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Who is the host of The Price Is Right now?

Nowadays, The Price Is Right is hosted by Drew Carey. He’s held the position since Bob Barker left in 2007.

Bob Barker is still alive in 2022 and visited the game show set in 2013 on his 90th birthday.

When Drew Carey took over as the CBS show’s host, it promoted a whole redesign which included a new logo, set and theme tune.

Fifteen years on, Drew continues to present The Price Is Right. As per Reality Titbit, he has a net worth estimated at $165 million and earns $12.5 million a year on the show.

Drew can be found on Instagram with over 64K followers @drewfromtv.

OMG: What is Drew Carey’s net worth and salary for The Price is Right?

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+ EVERY WEEKDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK