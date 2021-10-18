What happened to Charmaine Bey's parents from Black Ink Crew?











Charmaine Bey features on hit American reality television series, Black Ink Crew: Chicago. The star has faced some hardships in life, such as losing her parents.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago is a series that follows the lives of ambitious tattoo artists employed at Chicago tattoo shop 9MAG.

Charmaine Bey has been a popular cast member since she joined the show.

In the recent episode, she takes a phone call from her father, before getting emotional. We found out all about her parents and what happened to them.

Who is Charmaine Bey?

Charmaine Bey has been a cast member on Black Ink Crew since 2015.

The 31-year-old was born in Louisiana and attended Howard University, where she met her now-husband, Neek Bey.

In 2013, she began at the tattoo shop, 9MAG, in Chicago.

Both 9MAG and Charmaine became well-known across the area and on TV after featuring on Black Ink Crew!

What happened to Charmaine Bey’s parents?

Sadly, Charmaine Bey has lost both of her parents.

In 2019, her mother, Glenda, tragically died aged 62 from a heart attack.

Charmaine paid tribute to her mother on an Instagram post, and said:

You were the most loving woman on this planet and I hope to treat people with the same kindness that you always did.

In June 2021, Charmaine announced via her Instagram that she was “living a nightmare”, as her father had been diagnosed with stage four esophagus cancer, and was struggling with seizures and major memory loss.

She later announced that he had passed away, and shared some of the special memories and photos they had together.

Charmaine’s family explored

Charmaine and Neek Bey married back in 2019 and had their first child, Nola Glenda Bey, in March 2020.

The pair seem happy as ever, and share photos of them all loved up over on Instagram.

Charmaine is currently pregnant with their second child!

She had a gender reveal party in September 2021, and revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

