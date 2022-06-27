Without anchor DeMarco Morgan, CBS viewers say their mornings 'aren't the same'













When it comes to a morning routine, lots of us opt for coffee, exercise and a rundown of the news. And each day, we’re pretty used to seeing the same reporters. Many viewers of CBS News may be wondering where DeMarco Morgan is in 2022. The broadcast journalist was a familiar face on the TV, but he’s no longer presenting the morning news at KCBS.

With lots of fans asking what happened to DeMarco Morgan, let’s find out more about his absence from CBS News and what he’s up to now.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators

DeMarco’s career explored

DeMarco Morgan was born in Oklahoma. During high school, he completed an internship at a local TV station and later went on to do a Master’s Degree in journalism.

He landed his first reporting job at WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi.

DeMarco has worked for various TV stations throughout his career but he most recently worked for CBS as a correspondent. In 2019, he moved to CBS station KCBS in Los Angeles and presented the weekday morning news alongside Suzanne Marques.

DeMarco Morgan left CBS

From October 2015 to 2019, DeMarco Morgan worked as a national correspondent for CBS News before moving to CBS2 News This Morning.

He appeared as co-anchor on the show from 2019 until 2022.

On April 29th, 2022, his co-anchor said that he was leaving the station for a “new exciting adventure“.

What happened to DeMarco Morgan?

On April 29th, DeMarco said that he wasn’t able to say where he was going but that viewers would still be able to watch him.

He also added that his “next step” is going to “finish” his chapter after being “bitten” by the broadcast bug as a young boy.

DeMarco said that it was his choice to move on from the job and that there wasn’t any “gossip” around his departure.

The anchor concluded that he was leaving CBS on good terms and also took to Facebook to announce that he was leaving, too.

On an Instagram post from March 28th, some commenters said that they “missed” DeMarco on CBS News and others said that the morning news “wasn’t the same without him“.

