











Zombie House Flipping is an A&E TV show that sees a team of renovators and designers take on foreclosed and abandoned ‘zombie’ houses and bring the properties back to their former glory. The neighbouring residents of the zombie houses are likely keen for the crew to come in and restore like there’s no tomorrow and spruce up the whole area.

The show is still airing on A&E in 2022 but fans are all asking the same question – What happened to Duke on Zombie House Flipping? So, let’s find out more about Peter Duke and the rest of the show’s cast including Ashlee Casserly, Justin Stamper and Keith Ori.

Meet the Zombie House Flipping cast

Zombie House Flipping first premiered on A&E in 2016 and featured builder Keith Ori, designer Peter Duke, realtor Ashlee Casserly and project manager Justin Stamper.

Keith, Ashlee, Justin and Duke all had a role on the show which saw them renovate foreclosed homes in Orlando, Florida.

The ZHF cast have made themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits from house flipping and by the looks of Keith’s Instagram page, they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

What happened to Duke on Zombie House Flipping?

During the 2021 season of Zombie House Flipping, Duke wasn’t appearing on the show so much and his absence was certainly clear to viewers.

He wasn’t totally absent from the show during season 4 and made the odd cameo. Many fans said that they “missed” Duke while another said that they thought things ran “smoother” on the show without him.

Duke didn’t publicly announce a departure from the show and that’s because he never officially left! The show is back in 2022 for a fifth season, as per Keith’s IG post, and all four cast members are reunited for the show.

Duke is developing whole neighbourhoods in 2022

While Duke hasn’t provided a reason for taking some time away from the cameras on Zombie House Flipping, it’s clear from his Instagram page that he’s been very busy renovating in 2021 and 2022.

The designer is back for season 5 which is set to air in Summer 2022.

Duke runs a company called Hourglass Homes which operates in Florida as well as being a reality TV star.

In February 2022, he took to Instagram to share that he was “developing neighbourhoods” and got to name the roads in the development.

