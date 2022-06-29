You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
what happened to gayle Kings foot
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Fans spot Gayle King's foot injury as she styles it out with one Croc

June 29, 2022
Helen Williams

Gayle King has been presenting the news on CBS for the past 10 years and viewers are very much used to seeing the broadcast journalist on their screens. Gayle was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018 and a year later, she was listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

During her career, Gayle King has interviewed R Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion and many more people. She’s good friends with Oprah Winfrey and continues to be an anchor on CBS Mornings in 2022. The news anchor has been sporting a boot and a Croc on one of her feet in 2022. So, what happened to Gayle King’s foot? Let’s find out more…

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

What happened to Gayle King’s foot?

Taking to Instagram in May 2022, Gayle King, 67, revealed to her followers that she was diagnosed with Achilles Tendonitis by Dr Nadia Levy.

The diagnosis came straight from the doctor’s office and Gayle wrote in her IG post that she was off to CVS pharmacy “to get drugs“.

According to the doctor, Gayle caused the issue by “over tweaking a tight tendon“.

Gayle King’s foot injury explored

In May, Gayle said that she had a boot fitted in order to treat the Achilles tendonitis and she was also prescribed anti-inflammatories.

The doctor said that Gayle would have to be in a boot “just to calm it down“.

She had to wear the boot for a short time and also managed to avoid having surgery.

In June 2022, Gayle updated her followers on her foot injury and revealed that she was having physical therapy and still had to wear the boot.

Gayle styles out her injury with a Croc

While dealing with Achilles tendonitis, Gayle has still had to work and attend events. Given that she has been having to wear a boot to help calm her foot injury, it was likely quite a relief on the days that she was able to swap the boot for a Croc.

Gayle can be seen wearing a Croc on her left foot as she’s been recovering from Achilles tendonitis.

Speaking of her doctor on June 2nd, Gayle wrote on Instagram that: “She’s terrific and very patient with my fifty million questions.”

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over three years, writing about reality TV and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dog.

