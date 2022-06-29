Fans spot Gayle King's foot injury as she styles it out with one Croc













Gayle King has been presenting the news on CBS for the past 10 years and viewers are very much used to seeing the broadcast journalist on their screens. Gayle was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018 and a year later, she was listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

During her career, Gayle King has interviewed R Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion and many more people. She’s good friends with Oprah Winfrey and continues to be an anchor on CBS Mornings in 2022. The news anchor has been sporting a boot and a Croc on one of her feet in 2022. So, what happened to Gayle King’s foot? Let’s find out more…

Taking to Instagram in May 2022, Gayle King, 67, revealed to her followers that she was diagnosed with Achilles Tendonitis by Dr Nadia Levy.

The diagnosis came straight from the doctor’s office and Gayle wrote in her IG post that she was off to CVS pharmacy “to get drugs“.

According to the doctor, Gayle caused the issue by “over tweaking a tight tendon“.

Gayle King’s foot injury explored

In May, Gayle said that she had a boot fitted in order to treat the Achilles tendonitis and she was also prescribed anti-inflammatories.

The doctor said that Gayle would have to be in a boot “just to calm it down“.

She had to wear the boot for a short time and also managed to avoid having surgery.

In June 2022, Gayle updated her followers on her foot injury and revealed that she was having physical therapy and still had to wear the boot.

Gayle styles out her injury with a Croc

While dealing with Achilles tendonitis, Gayle has still had to work and attend events. Given that she has been having to wear a boot to help calm her foot injury, it was likely quite a relief on the days that she was able to swap the boot for a Croc.

Gayle can be seen wearing a Croc on her left foot as she’s been recovering from Achilles tendonitis.

Speaking of her doctor on June 2nd, Gayle wrote on Instagram that: “She’s terrific and very patient with my fifty million questions.”

