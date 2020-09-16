Street Outlaws has been entertaining viewers on the Discovery Channel since it first aired back in 2013.

The show focusses on rival racing groups as they face-off against one another in some pretty jaw dropping car sequences. It’s like real life Fast and Furious!

One of the favourite cast members on the show is undeniably Christopher Scott Ellis, who was known as “Kentucky” to fans and friends. So, when news of Ellis’ passing came to light on social media, Street Outlaws fans were pretty devastated. But what happened to Kentucky?

What happened to Kentucky on Street Outlaws?

Kentucky, or Chris Ellis, passed away on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020. Kentucky was just 39 years old when he passed.

Ellis’ family did not confirm the cause of death in the obituary they wrote. They did, however, note that Kentucky was “generous and kind” and a “dearly-loved brother, son, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Kentucky’s fans from the show will all miss him dearly and tributes have poured out since the news broke. Kentucky’s Instagram has been flooded with comments saying “RIP.”

More on Kentucky

Chris Ellis was born on November 7th, 1980. He was raised in Pendleton County and graduated from the Log Cabin Learning Center in Morgan, Kentucky. This is potentially where the Street Outlaws star found his namesake.

Kentucky worked in a variety of trades before landing a career as a street-racing auto mechanic. Kentucky worked at Midwest Street Cars Automotive in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Loleta, and his six siblings. Kentucky had three brothers named Logan, Quentin and Robbie, and three sisters, Amanda Scothorn, Alana Messer, and Amanda Whobrey.