What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star











Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues.

On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.

Unfortunately, a couple of days after Mike took on the role, social media backlash for his past comments led him to withdraw, Soon, Mayim and Ken were announced as the new hosts.

LOVE AND HIP HOP MIAMI: Amara La Negra’s weight loss explored

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy?

For those who are confused, Mayim isn’t on the show because she had signed a contract to host Jeopardy until November 5.

Following November 8, Ken was signed to take her place. This schedule was made to ensure that Jeopardy could continue till the end of the year until a permanent host for the show had been found.

At the moment, it is unclear if Mayim will be coming back to the show. Until then, fans will get to see Ken take on the hosting gigs.

Born in the Rockies | Episode Two "Growing Up" Official Trailer | PBS

Why did Mike Richards leave the show?

As per GQ, Mike stepped down from his position away after a series of offensive and sexist comments from his past surfaced online. It did not take long for this to go viral and fans were quick to slam him for the same.

Just nine days after he was announced as the new host, Mike released a statement confirming he would be stepping down from his position. He said: “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”

EXPLORE: Are Chrissy and Chink from Love and Hip Hop together?

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

How did Alex Trebek die?

Alex died after battling pancreatic cancer. He had been the host of Jeopardy for 37 years and had admitted that he did not plan on retiring.

Speaking to People, he said: “Why would I retire? If I did, my wife would probably say I was home too much and getting on her nerves!” During the interview, the television host further admitted that he was repairing things around the house to keep his mind off of his illness.

On November 8, eight days after he hosted the final episode of Jeopardy, Alex died peacefully at home.