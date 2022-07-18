Fans wonder what happened to Michael Strahan on GMA as he returns to set













In July 2022, viewers want to know what happened to Michael Strahan on GMA. The primary news anchor usually appears on the show alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos but, as with many reporters, he sometimes is absent from his post on TV.

This year has seen many changes to US news show casts as Stacey Baca and Christi Paul stepped down, Bob Kovachick returned to the screen presenting the weather and DeMarco Morgan left CBS for a new venture. While some news reporters have actually left their jobs, others, such as Rob Marciano, temporarily took time off from their work.

Michael was an NFL player

Many American football fans will know that prior to becoming a news anchor, Michael Strahan was a successful NFL player.

In 1993, he was drafted by the New York Giants. He played for the team until 2007.

Michael still has an affiliation with the sport as he presents Fox’s NFL Thursday. One fan tweeted about Michael’s work ethic in 2021: “Michael Strahan is one of the hardest working men in television. To think that he still does the Fox NFL halftime show and still does Good Morning America five days a week is insane…”.

Michael Strahan joins Good Morning America

Nowadays, Michael Strahan is a familiar face on GMA. Along with Robin Roberts, Rob Marciano, George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach and co.

He joined the show after leaving Live! With Kelly and Michael in 2016. Micahel has been a news anchor at GMA since 2016. He was also a presenter on Strahan, Sara and Keke prior to the pandemic, but the show was cancelled in 2020.

As well as NFL on FOX, Michael includes GMA in his Instagram bio, so he’s still working there in 2022. He has 1.5M followers @michaelstrahan.

What happened to Michael Strahan on GMA?

In July 2022, many Good Morning America viewers were taking to Twitter to ask what happened to Michael Strahan. They were asking about his whereabouts as he didn’t appear in his usual news reporting slot.

The Sun reports that Michael was also missing from some episodes of the show in February and March 2022, but he didn’t address his absence.

He didn’t address why he wasn’t on GMA. However, as of Tuesday, July 18th, Michael has confirmed via Instagram that he’ll be on the show and back to being a news anchor. He’ll also be interviewing Carl Nassib on Tuesday morning.

As well as being a news anchor on ABC’s GMA, Michael has other gigs including being the host of The $100,000K pyramid in 2022.

