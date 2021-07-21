









Fans of Love Island USA were left devastated after they found out that Slade Parker was leaving the show. This also sparked curiosity among the audience to know what happened.

Love Island USA is heating up as the finale draws near. Even though most of the cast members are paired up, fans are hoping for some more drama to brew within the show. Amid this, viewers got to hear the sad news that Slade will no longer be a part of the show.

FIND OUT: Who is Olivia Kaiser from Love Island USA

Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 BridTV 3142 Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 817620 817620 center 22403

What happened to Slade?

Slade decided to leave the show because of personal reasons. The reality star revealed that he had a family issue going on and could not continue with the show.

Slade further admitted that he thought being with his family was more important than being on the show. As of now, Slade has not opened up in detail about the incident.

The reality star had also taken a break on social media as the last post made by him was on June 12. However, Slade did hint that an announcement is going to come soon by sharing the same on his Instagram stories.

At the moment, it looks like Slade is back home and doing well. The reality star posted a picture with his sister on his stories and wrote: “Little sis was so proud to see me.”

KNOW MORE: How old is Jake Kornish from Love Island

Slade (Instagram Stories)

Everything we know about the Love Island contestant

When Slade first entered the show, he was quick to warn everyone that his “southern comfort” had the ability to wow the ladies in the villa. The reality star hails from Rome, Georgia, and runs an advertising business with his family.

His LinkedIn profile reveals that he has seven years of experience in advertising. At the same time, Slade worked in the graphic design department at Parker Printing Inc.

While Slade is currently enjoying his creative side, when he was in college, he studied biology. The reality star also has two sisters aged 21 and 4 years old.

Viewing options for the show explored

The show airs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays on CBS. All the episodes will start from 9 pm ET/PT.

At the same time, the show will be available to watch live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.