Since its premiere in 2005, the Deadliest Catch has become fan-favourite series with viewers around the world.

The Discovery Channel show documents the real-life experiences of crab fishermen from Alaska as they navigate their fishing boats in the Bering Sea.

These experienced fishermen won’t stop at anything as they search for valuable king crabs during the Alaskan fishing season.

Cast member Johnathan Hillstrand, aka the Time Bandit, was absent from two seasons of the Deadliest Catch. So, what happened to him?

What happened to the Time Bandit?

Johnathan mysteriously disappeared after series 13 of the Deadliest Catch.

In a Twitter post on October 13th, 2018, the Time Bandit revealed that he would have to miss the fishing season after his boat’s engine had blown up.

This is the first time in 38 yrs I’m going to miss a Bering Sea King crab season , besides the closer in the mid 80s !! Our main engine blew up so no season !!!! — Johnathan Hillstrand (@captjohnathan) October 13, 2018

Meanwhile, rumours previously emerged suggesting that the Time Bandit had decided to retire from the fishing business.

After his exit from the Deadliest Catch, he reportedly planned to step down from fishing crabs and switch to a different fishery.

Explaining more about his decision, Johnathan’s assistant wrote in a Facebook post: “Plans were made for Capt Johnathan “retire” from King Crab and Opilio Crab fishing, to start a brand new crab fishery this year. Unfortunately, paperwork and permits did not come through, so Capt Johnathan is back fishing Kings and Opilio crab this year.

The post added: “Capt Johnathan is currently (right now) out on F/V Time Bandit, in the captain’s chair for Opilio 2018 season!”

Is Time Bandit back on the Deadliest Catch?

Yes, fans of Time Bandit will be pleased to know that he’s back on the Deadliest Catch! Discovery Channel currently airs series 16 which premiered in April.

Taking to social media, Jonathan wrote: “CATCH us tonight on the Discovery Channel,” followed by a smirking face emoji.

Follow Time Bandit on Instagram

It looks like that his stint on the Deadliest Catch has created a window for many more professional projects.

For instance, Johnathan has published several children’s books and released a fashion line with his slogan ‘Time Bandit’.

You can follow his adventures outside of the sea on Instagram @jhhillstrand.

