The Time Bandit is still Johnathan Hillstrand's vessel on Deadliest Catch













Deadliest Catch is a Discovery series that sees fishermen go to extreme lengths to earn a salary. In the super harsh environment of the open ocean, aboard their fishing vessels, the stars of the show do all they can to run their operations as safely as possible.

The Discovery show has been running since 2005 and many of the cast members are part of fishing families. Andy and Johnathan Hillstrand are brothers who both used to appear on the show. In 2022, many viewers of Deadliest Catch are asking what happened to the Hillstrand brothers’ vessel, the Time Bandit, so let’s find out more…

The Time Bandit on Deadliest Catch

Johnathan, Neal and Andy Hillstrand first appeared on Deadliest Catch in 2006 as cast members on season 2.

The brothers ran their fishing operation on their vessel, the F/V Time Bandit from seasons 2 to 13.

Johnathan, Andy and the Time Bandit disappeared from the show for some years until season 17 came around.

What happened to the Time Bandit?

Deadliest Catch season 17 saw Johnathan Hillstrand and Josh Harris rev the F/V Time Bandit back up to embark on a season of King Crab fishing.

Johnathan then returned to the show with the vessel once again for season 17 Opilio and 18.

The F/V Time Bandit is still in use and appeared on the show during season 18.

The fishing vessel was once for sale

As per Distractify in 2021, the Time Bandit was once put up for sale, however, the listing was taken down and the fishing boat returned to the show.

The vessel that assisted the Hillstrand brothers in carrying out one of the most dangerous jobs in the world was initially listed for almost a cool $3M in 2019.

Just like Sig Hansen and his family run the F/V Northwestern, the Time Bandit is staying in the Hillstrand family.

The vessel was built in Oregon in 1991 and has “a hold capacity of 120,000 pounds for king crab, 175,000 for snow crab and 370,000 for salmon“. Today, The F/V Time Bandit’s home port is Homer, Alaska.

The fishing boat has its very own Twitter page with over 90K followers @FVTimeBandit.

