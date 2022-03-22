What is Black Ink Crew star Tatti's real name?













Season nine of Black Ink Crew is currently airing on VH1, starring talented artist Tatti.

Black Ink Crew: New York follows the lives of the employees working at Ceaser Emanuel’s tattoo shop, Black Ink. As the cast is serving celebrities whilst dealing with their own personal drama, each episode is always full of scandals.

Tatti joined the VH1 crew during season six of the show, and she’s never looked back. However, Tati isn’t her real name, and Reality Titbit has explored the truth, along with her three Instagram accounts…

DISCOVERY: Why is Chief not on Street Outlaws?

Black Ink Crew: New York | Super Trailer BridTV 8274 Black Ink Crew: New York | Super Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/r-_8CBrVPsU/hqdefault.jpg 952476 952476 center 22403

What is Tatti’s real name?

Although we have seen Tatti for three whole seasons of the show, there are a few things we still don’t know about the VH1 star. Her real name is Tatiana Ritter, and she was born to her parents in Long Island, New York.

Tatiana Ritter is 33 years old, and she celebrates her birthday on the 6th of January each year. She is best known for featuring on Black Ink Crew, and her net worth is estimated at around $1.5 million.

Tatti’s career as a Tattoo Artist

Tati features on the show as a tattoo artist at the shop, and viewers get to see her talent for themselves.

She has an Instagram account dedicated to her tattoo journey, where she showcases her latest designs. Some customers tell her what they want, whereas others let her have free rein on their skin.

Some of Tati’s most recent work includes the combination of an alien and a female body and the famous 222 angel numbers. Each of her clients was thrilled with the designs and thanked Tati on her account.

BLACK INK CREW: Who is Ceaser Emanuel’s daughter?

Keep up with Tatti on Instagram

As well as her professional account, Tatti also has a personal Insta account with 286k followers. Her posts consist of all the latest scoop on Black Ink Crew, along with some selfies of course.

Tattooing isn’t Tati’s only hobby, as she is also very into her fitness, which she has a highlight dedicated to on her account.

And if you aren’t seeing enough of Tati through her two Instagrams, you’ll be pleased to hear that she has a third – but this one is a bit different. Tati has an account dedicated to her two dogs, Aladdin and Jafar, who are both her pride and joy.

WATCH BLACK INK CREW ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK