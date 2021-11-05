What is Chase Chrisley's net worth and business in 2021?











Fans of Chrisley Knows Best were first introduced to Chase Chrisley on the hit USA Network show.

In the reality series, Chase gained popularity through being the mischievous sibling wreaking havoc in the Chrisley household.

After rising to fame on Chrisley Knows Best, Chase and his sister Savannah were given their own spin-off reality show called Growing Up Chrisley. But how much is the reality star actually worth?

Who is Chase Chrisley?

Born in June 1996, Chase Chrisley is the eldest son of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. He is best known as the stubborn and mischievous member of the Chrisley clan.

The 25-year-old has an extremely close bond with his grandma Nanny Faye and when the pair get together they wreak havoc on the other family members. Chase is also super close to his sister Savannah with the pair leaning on each other for support both on and off-screen.

What is Chase Chrisley’s net worth?

Per Otakukart, Chase Chrisley is reported to be worth around $2 million dollars. Most of his net worth has been accrued through his appearances on the hit USA Network reality shows, however, he also pursues his own endeavours which have contributed to the tidy sum.

In his career, Chase has had numerous TV appearances on shows like Steve Harvey, The Real and WWE Raw.

More recently, Chase has launched his own candle business, ‘Chase Chrisley Collection.’ When he launched his business venture, the young entrepreneur said that the idea stemmed from his love for aromatic candles.

Is Chase Chrisley currently dating anyone?

Chase Chrisley is currently single according to Life & Style. Fans witnessed the breakdown of his most recent relationship with ex-girlfriend Emmy Medders unfold on Chrisley Knows Best.

The reality star confirmed to Life & Style in August 2021 that he is “single.” He admitted that he and Emmy played “ping-pong” a bit in their relationship, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

However, his next girlfriend will seemingly have to get the stamp of approval from his father. Todd Chrisley has never been shy of voicing his opinion on his son’s relationships. He said: “Chase has had sh*t for luck when it comes to picking people to date, and I’ve made no bones about the people he dates.”

