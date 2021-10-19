What is Love and Hip Hop star Princess' net worth?











Featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, Princess is a cast member who recently had viewers talking when she strutted on the catwalk.

The VH1 series showcases us the lives of upcoming Miami stars, with insights into not just the hip hop industry, but all the personal dramas and changes that take place.

The show features many well-known artists, such as Ray J, Teairra Mari, and Soulja Boy, and Princess joins the line-up.

We’ve seen a lot on the show from Princess, such as break-ups to make-ups. However, she doesn’t reveal everything – like her income.

We’ve found out what Princess’ net worth is, and everything else you need to know about the Love and Hip Hop star…

Who is Princess?

Princess Love Norwood is a model and fashion designer, born in Oakland, California, on August 14th, 1984.

However, the 37-year-old was raised in Austin, Texas, by her mother, Lena, and her father, Hugh.

Princess is Afro-Asian, as her mother is Filipina, whilst her father is African-American.

Love & Hip Hop: What is Princess’ net worth?

Princess Love Norwood’s net worth stands at around $2 million.

Her income comes from being a model, and featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami as a cast member.

Princess has a huge following on Instagram, with 3.4 million followers, and is estimated to make $30,000 per Insta post!

Are Princess and Ray J still together?

Princess is known for her rocky relationship with American singer Ray J.

They share two children together, Melody and Epik.

The pair married back in August 2016. Ray J filed for divorce in May 2020, then again in September 2020, and then for the third time in October 2021.

Viewers aren’t sure if this is really the end of their marriage, but only time will tell…

