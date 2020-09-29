Love Island USA returned for season 2 this summer which airs on ITV2 for UK viewers to enjoy later.

The first US season of the popular dating series wasn’t that much of a hit with viewers, however, the second series has proved that a popular franchise like this can be successful across the pond too.

The show is set in Las Vegas and is filmed at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

One of many burning questions for Love Island fans is how long this series will be and when they can watch the 2020 finale. Here’s when you can watch the final episode of season 2!

When is the Love Island USA finale?

Love Island USA finishes on Wednesday, September 30th in the US.

Viewers in the US have the chance to vote for their favourite couple during Monday and Tuesday’s episodes.

After all the votes have been gathered, the winner of this year’s series will be announced during Wednesday’s finale.

The final episode airs on Wednesday, September 30th at 9 pm on CBS.

Viewers in the UK are approximately 10 episodes behind so the finale is expected to air next week on Friday, October 9th at 10 pm on ITV2.

Love Island USA: Season 2 schedule

The show premiered on Monday, August 24th in the US and has been airing for over a month now. As for the UK, the series started on September 7th and airs on ITV2.

The first season of Love Island USA had 22 episodes and contestants stayed in the villa for 32 days.

It started on July 9th and finished on August 7th in the US.

The second season is longer than the first one as there will be 34 episodes in total.

