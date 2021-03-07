Where is Fixer to Fabulous filmed? Location of the HGTV show explored!











Curious Fixer to Fabulous viewers are wondering where exactly the show is filmed. From knocking down walls to stripping off wallpaper, the husband and wife team at the forefront of Fixer to Fabulous seem to have no limits on what they can do to reimagine homes on the show.

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing an old, downtrodden home totally ripped out to become a house of dreams. HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous sees many houses transformed. Making Pinterest dreams come to life, let’s get to know more about the show that has replaced Fixer Upper.

Where is Fixer to Fabulous filmed?

The Fixer to Fabulous filming locations are based around Bentonville, Arkansas.

Bentonville is the hometown of Dave and Jenny Marrs, the home renovators featured on the show.

Bentonville, Arkansas is known as “the birthplace of Walmart”. The city also boasts the Arkansas Air Museum, The Crystal Bridges Museum Of American Art, as well as the Museum of Native American History.

Who pays on Fixer to Fabulous?

With the incredible transformations that are often made on shows such as Fixer to Fabulous, it’s no wonder that viewers want to know who covers the expenses.

According to PureWow, HGTV doesn’t pay for the renovations on the show. One half of the renovating team, Jenny, “always tries to use the clients’ existing pieces. If it doesn’t work with the new space, she will bring in staging furniture and give homeowners the option to purchase the new additions.“

So, if the homeowners like what they see, it’s up to them to fork out for their new home.

How to get on Fixer to Fabulous

Anyone wishing to take part in Fixer to Fabulous is in luck as applications for season 2 are open and the turnaround for appearing on the show is said to be quick.

Apply to by on the show via Squeaky Wheel Casting’s website or email [email protected]

According to the Northwest Arkansas News, to be eligible for the show “You must currently own a home within a 30-minute drive from the ‘Bentonville, AR area,’ and have an existing renovation budget of over $100,000”.

Jenny and Dave Marrs have renovated around 300 custom new homes together according to HGTV, and yours could be next!

