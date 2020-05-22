Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you thought Netflix’s Love Is Blind was bizarre, then just you wait to get a load of Labor of Love.

The brand new dating series on Fox is less a romantic pursuit and more of a hunt to find the perfect baby daddy. You still with us? The show sees fifteen men competing to impregnate 41-year-old divorcee Kristy Katzmann. Kristy has constantly put her career first, and now reaching an age where her biological clock is ticking, she wants to get this baby show on the road.

Following a Bachelor-esque format, Kristy will send home a suitor each week until she’s found the perfect guy to father her child.

But where is Labor of Love filmed? Check out all the filming locations from season 1 here.

Where is Labor of Love filmed?

Georgia

The Fox reality series was filmed in the state of Georgia, USA and the first four episodes get to see some of the state’s natural features.

They camped at George Washington Carver Park in Acworth. Kristy took one of the suitors to an Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena where they were featured on the “kiss cam.” She also went on an overnight trip to Tybee Island with another suitor.

Labor of Love: Bachelor pad and Kristy’s house

They filmed in not just one but two incredible homes, right next door to one another. There is the house for the guys and Kristy gets one all to herself.

We can assume that the houses are also in Georgia but it is unknown exactly where they are.

Fans were in awe of the locations, one viewer tweeting: “Umm can I spend the night in the mens house?” Another added: “This house is awesome”

How to watch Labor of Love

For US viewers, you will be able to watch Labor of Love on Fox every Thursday night at 9 pm. There are 8 episodes which means that the final will air on Thursday, July 9th.

A date for UK broadcast has yet to be announced, but for those viewers who can’t wait, you can always head over to the Fox YouTube channel.

So far they have uploaded many clips from the first episode and the show’s Instagram account also has updates.

