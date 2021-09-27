Where is Love and Hip Hop's Rasheeda and Kirk's restaurant?











Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars and entrepreneurs Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost know how to make money. From Rasheeda’s Pressed Boutique in Atlanta and Houston to their jointly-owned Frost Bistro and Bar in the heart of Atlanta.

Having opened the Frost Bistro and Bar in 2020, the entrepreneurial couple is thriving bringing authentic Southern food to the streets of Atlanta.

Viewers can find out all about the hip restaurant here, from costs of the dishes to the exact location, if they fancy a taste.

Who is Rasheeda Frost?

Rasheeda Frost is one of the main cast members on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and she is actually one of the original cast members on the show.

She is a rapper originally from Decatur, Georgia. Rasheeda released six independent albums through her husband’s company, D-Lo Entertainment before she retired from music in 2015.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star is married to Kirk Frost and they share two sons, Ky who was born in 2000 and Karter born in 2013.

Who is Kirk Frost?

Kirk Frost has been a main cast member on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta since the tenth season, acting as a supporting cast member on the first nine seasons of the show.

He was introduced to the show as a supportive husband and manager helping Rasheeda to break into the mainstream hip hop scene and catapult her career to the next level.

But, their relationship has been very rocky which has all been documented on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. In season 2, when Kirk discovers that Rasheeda is pregnant he accuses her of infidelity and tells her to get an abortion before cheating on her on camera with two women.

Not only that, but Kirk has also fathered a secret baby with a stripper called Jasmine. Despite this, Rasheeda forgave him and decided to take him back.

Frost Bistro and Bar explored

Frost Bistro and Bar is jointly owned by Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, and it is located in the heart of Atlanta.

It is described as a restaurant that serves authentic American cuisine in a casual bistro setting.

On the website, it says: “Our carefully crafted menu, extensive wine selection, impeccable service, and elegant, yet cosy, atmosphere brings the best southern hospitality to your dining experience.”

Location

Frost Bistro and Bar is located on Atlanta’s busy Peters Street and has an extremely interesting neighbour!

They are just down the way from their friend Kandi Burris’s Old Lady Gang restaurant.

Costs

Frost Bistro and Bar has an extensive menu full of southern favourites! From ‘The West Side Crab Fingers’ to ‘Karter’s Chicken Tender Strips’ which has been named after the son they share together.

In terms of appetisers, these are extremely affordable, such as ‘Shrimp Street Tacos’ and ‘Crispy Calamari’ which range from $11 to $18.

While entrees including ‘Frost Lamb Lollipop Chops’ and ‘Bistro Red Snapper’ are priced much higher at $42 and the latter at $34.

Click here to view the full menu!

