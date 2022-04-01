Where is Nate Burleson on the CBS Morning Show, is he still a co-host?













Back in 1987, the CBS Morning Show originally aired as ‘CBS This Morning’ but over the years, the weekday show has undergone some changes. Nowadays, the show is known as CBS Mornings and it airs from 7 am Monday to Friday. Each weekday, viewers tune in to get the latest from Vladimir Duthiers, Gayle King and co.

For almost a year now, Nate Burleson has been a co-host on the Morning show but in 2022, viewers are wondering where Nate Burleson is on the CBS Morning Show. So, let’s find out more about Nate’s whereabouts…

Nate Burleson joined the CBS Morning Show in 2021

Throwing it back to September 7th, 2021 and Gayle King was revealing that CBS Mornings was back and better than ever.

Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil launched the new show from its new home in Times Square, with a new show name and a new co-host, too.

Nate Burleson was announced as the show’s newest co-host. Gayle King said: “His talent and tenacity on and off the football field brought him to CBS News.”

Upon joining the CBS show, he said: “This right here, it’s prime real estate. I’m in a privileged position to help inform, entertain, and uplift the people watching.”

Where is Nate Burleson on the CBS Morning Show?

Former NFL player Nate Burleson has been absent from the CBS Morning Show in March 2022. Viewers are very much accustomed to seeing the co-host on-screen.

Before appearing on the CBS Morning Show, Nate was an anchor on Good Morning Football on the NFL network.

However, lots of CBS Morning viewers noticed his absence from the show in 2022. He’s still a co-host on the CBS show and includes his job title in his IG bio and he’s also included in the CBS Morning Show’s Twitter bio.

Nate Burleson enjoys a vacation in 2022

Judging by Nate Burleson’s Instagram posts and stories, he’s been taking some time off in March and April 2022.

The husband and father-of-three originally hails from Canada but it looks like he’s checking a few new destinations off of his list this year.

Taking to IG on March 16th, Nate captioned his holiday post: “Always say yes to new adventures!“. Nate included the flag for Anguilla in his post, so we could assume this is where he and his wife went on vacation.

