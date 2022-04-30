











Good Morning America fans are confused in April 2022 as the show’s weatherman, Rob Marciano, hasn’t appeared in the studio for some time. Many people have taken to Twitter to ask Rob Marciano himself where he is and whether he’ll be returning to the show, so let’s find out more about where the meteorologist is…

Since 1975, Good Morning America has been running on ABC and the show has seen many news anchors come and go over the years. Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Amy Robach are just some of the current presenters on the show.

Who is Rob Marciano?

Rob Marciano is a senior meteorologist who appears on Good Morning America during the weekends.

He’s been on the show since 2014 and moved over from being a CNN meteorologist. Rob also previously worked as a co-host of Entertainment Tonight.

Rob is the current full time weekend weather anchor, which is why many GMA viewers are asking of his whereabouts in 2022.

He’s featured in many interesting segments on the show over the past eight years including learning how to fly fish, ski jumping and flying with the Blue Angels.

Where is Rob Marciano from Good Morning America?

As of April 30th, 2022, Rob Marciano hasn’t appeared in the Good Morning America studio for some time.

This is because he’s taking some vacation time with his friends and family. As per The Sun, a fan asked where Rob was, as they hadn’t seen him in his usual weatherman spot, and he replied that he was on “Spring Break“.

Rob Marciano’s Instagram page also matches his reply as he can be seen taking some time out with his family and captioned the April 17th post: “Spring Break at Walt Disney World — through the chaos was much-needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say magical.“

Has Rob Marciano left Good Morning America?

Due to his absence from the ABC show, some viewers have been asking if Rob Marciano has left Good Morning America for good.

The 53-year-old still writes in his social media bios that he’s a “Good Morning America and ABC News Meteorologist“, so we can assume that he hasn’t quit as the show’s weatherman.

Rob is still posting weather-related content on Twitter while he’s having some time off from presenting and he is set to return to the show once his vacay time is up!

