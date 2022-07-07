Savannah Guthrie isn't hosting Today and has fans and co-stars missing her













Viewers of the Today Show may be asking where Savannah Guthrie is today. She’s usually co-hosting the daily instalment of the NBC show alongside Hoda Kotb. For NBC viewers, Savannah Guthrie is a familiar face and her absence from the news show hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Whenever a news anchor takes time off either for illness or a holiday, or even if the retire fully, fans want to be updated. After many years on air, CNN reporter Christi Paul revealed that she was leaving her role. So, let’s find out more about what Savannah is up to in 2022 and why she didn’t appear in her usual slot on The Today Show.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie has been hosting Today for years

Broadcast journalist Savannah Guthrie was born in Australia but raised in Arizona, USA. She turns 51 years old in 2022.

Savannah has been a co-host on The Today Show since 2011.

When it comes to news reporters in the USA, she’s very well-known and made it onto Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people list in 2018.

She’s covered many major stories in her career and has interviewed many celebrities including Amber Heard in 2022.

Where is Savannah Guthrie today?

Any viewers who have tuned in to The Today Show on Thursday, July 7th may have noticed that Savannah wasn’t in her usual reporting position alongside Hoda Kotb.

She’s taking some time off in 2022 and not for any worrying reason – she’s simply enjoying some summer holiday time with her family.

Savannah is a mother of two children named Vale and Charley.

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Savannah will be coming back

No Today Show fans need worry that Savannah won’t be making a return. She’ll be back on air in no time. But, it turns out that it’s not just Savannah’s fans who are missing her.

Hello! Magazine reported that Savannah’s co-stars are also missing her, namely Jenna Bush Hager.

When Savannah took to Instagram to share some holiday snaps of her kids, Jenna was one of the first to reply on her post, writing: “Cutest. I miss you”.

