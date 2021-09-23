Where is CBS show Survivor 41 filmed? Location explored











Calling all Shipwrecked fans! A new survival series has launched in 2021 on CBS featuring 18 players who are divided into three tribes. A new era of the show is officially here. So, let’s take a look at where is Survivor 41 is filmed.

The CBS show has been running since 2000, but in 2021, Survivor is entering a new age. Host Jeff Probst said that over 40 seasons, the game has become much more complex.

Screenshot: Survivor 41 – CBS

What is Survivor 41?

Survivor 41 is a reality TV series that sees contestants compete to survive in the wilderness in tribes.

As per ET Canada, host Jeff Probst said: “Players must learn to adapt or they’ll be voted out. Every twist we’ve ever done people have hated.”

He continued: “Survivor 41 is birthing a new era starting with a much more dangerous 26-day game. That means it is very fast-paced. Viewers can expect some controversial twists and the audience will also be brought into the game.“

There’s also a ‘game within the game’ in this series. It’s an interactive experience for junior future survivor players – they’ll have to spot and solve puzzles hidden within each episode.

Where is Survivor 41 filmed?

CBS show Survivor 41 was filmed in Fiji.

Fiji is an island country located in the South Pacific Ocean.

According to NewsWeek, filming took place on “the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. from April 15 to May 10, 2021.”

Fiji is an archipelago of more than 300 islands. As per World Atlas, “the total area of the country is 7,056 square miles and is made up of more than 330 islands, of which 110 are permanently inhabited islands and over 500 islets. The capital city, Suva is found on the main island of Viti Levu.“

Who is in the Survivor 41 cast?

The 18 contestants on Survivor 41 are as follows:

Brad Reese

Danny McCray

David Voce

Deshawn Radden

Eric Abraham

Erika Casupanan

Evvie Jagoda

Genie Chen

Heather Aldret

Jairus Robinson

Liana Wallace

Naseer Muttalif

Ricard Foye

Sara Wilson

Shantel Smith

Sydney Segal

Tiffany Seely

Xander Hastings

