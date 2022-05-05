Fox's Joey Jones stands in for Todd Piro following death of his grandfather













Broadcast journalist Todd Piro joined the Fox Network back in 2017. Over the years, viewers have become well-acquainted with the news show host so when he’s absent from the studio, it leaves many people wondering where he is.

Back in 2021, Todd Piro took some time off for paternity leave so that his wife, Amanda Raus, could go back to work. He spent just over a month with their newborn daughter, McKenna. But, now, in May 2022, viewers are asking of his whereabouts once again. So, where is Todd Piro? Let’s find out more about the Fox News anchor…

Where is Todd Piro?

After his paternity leave, Todd Piro returned to Fox and Friends First in April 2021.

He’s still a host on the show in 2022 but Todd has taken some days off following the death of his grandfather at the beginning of May.

Joey Jones has filled in for Todd in his absence and said he was “keeping his seat warm” for a “couple of days“.

Todd has been a Fox and Friends First correspondent since 2020 and Carley Shimkus joined in 2021.

Who was Todd Piro’s grandfather?

Taking to Instagram and Twitter on May 2nd, Todd Piro announced the passing of his grandfather-in-law.

In his tribute post, Todd wrote: “He was a war hero. He was a father. He was a grandfather and my poppy for the last 10 years.”

Todd’s post included a photograph of himself, his grandfather-in-law and his wife, Amanda Raus on his wedding day back in 2015.

Many Fox viewers took to Twitter to send their condolences to Todd and his family following his announcement on social media of the family’s loss.

One person tweeted: “Condolences and prayers to you and your family“.

Another said: “What a beautiful tribute! I’m very sorry for your loss Todd Piro. May God comfort you and your family during this time with these and many more memories of a life well-lived“.

Todd and Amanda are about to welcome baby number two

Todd Piro and Amanda Raus tied the knot back in 2015 and they welcomed their first child, a daughter named McKenna, in 2020.

Taking to Instagram in April 2022, Amanda wrote that there is “lots of exciting news to share” including the upcoming arrival of their second daughter in June.

