Where to buy alligator nuggets like Chase's on Chrisley Know Best











Chrisley Knows Best follows the hilariously entertaining Chrisley clan from Nanny Faye to Southern dad Todd Chrisley. It has been on our screens for over seven years and fans still cannot get enough of watching the family’s hijinks on the show.

In an upcoming episode of the hit USA Network series, we see Chase eat something slightly unusual which leaves the other members of the Chrisley family in stitches.

Chase Chrisley eats alligator nuggets on Chrisley Knows Best

In the hilarious clip, the Chrisley clan are out to lunch and Chase is tucking into his alligator nuggets. Well, that is until he realises that they are in fact made from real alligators.

He believes that the alligator nuggets are not made from actual alligators but when his father Todd calls the waitress over he is left shocked.

Chase says: “It’s not real gator” as he thinks that they are made from “chicken.” But when the waitress comes to the table she confirms what he was dreading. She says: “That’s alligator nuggets” and they are “actually a pretty common thing around here.”

What are alligator nuggets and where can I buy them from?

Alligator nuggets are simply chunks of alligator meat that are made into nuggets. According to Julia’s Simply Southern, gator nuggets taste similar to chicken hence why Chase seemed to be mistaken in the hilarious clip.

Reality Titbit did some digging about the waitress’ claim that alligator is a common delicacy in the Chrisley’s hometown of Nashville. We found that the waitress was in fact correct and alligator meat has been used historically and in contemporary times in various cuisines in the Southern United States.

If you are looking to get your hands on your own alligator nuggets like Chase Chrisley then you can purchase a 1 Lb bag from Louisiana Crawfish Company for just $21.99.

Fans react to Chase eating alligator nuggets on Chrisley Knows Best

Chrisley Knows Best fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the hilarious clip. Check out some of the best tweets below!

One user wrote: “Oh Chase….”

Hahahah 🤣 alligator nuggets wow they make that pic.twitter.com/cFf9iQAz02 — Manda 💜 btsislife (@Manda69671998) November 24, 2021

While another said: “LOL, That was so funny…”

Another wrote: “Poor chase always setting his own self up.”

“Hysterical. Even more funny to see Todd get such joy at watching Chase’s face” another commented.

“Chase is my guy, and you all know w/o a doubt, he wouldn’t have eaten alligator nuggets had he known for sure this is that and that is this” another said.

