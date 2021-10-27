Which school does The Bachelorette Michelle Young work at?











The Bachelorette season 18 is underway, and viewers can’t help but wonder which school Michelle Young worked at before appearing on our screens…

The latest season of The Bachelorette premiered on the 17th of October, and fans of the show just can’t get enough of Michelle.

During the first episode, we were introduced to the thirty men who hope to win the heart of Michelle Young, along with the final rose.

We’ve found out everything you need to know about season 18’s Bachelorette, such as her career and which school she works at!

Who is Michelle Young?

Michelle Young is an American TV personality, as well as being an elementary school teacher.

She began life in the spotlight after featuring on season 25 of The Bachelor, where she finished in second place.

This year, she was offered the chance to be the star of The Bachelorette, and with thirty men to choose from, it was an opportunity that could not be missed.

Viewers across the world have fallen in love with Michelle’s personality and sense of humor.

There will never be any slander of Michelle Young ever during her season. Not on my watch. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/IoPcjCi5Z5 — Cheray (@FlashIrisAllenW) October 20, 2021

What school does Michelle Young work at?

Reality Titbit has done some digging to find out which school Michelle taught at before her fame.

Michelle works as a fifth-grade teacher at Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota.

She is extremely dedicated to her students, as according to Reality Steve, she was supposed to star in The Bachelorette season 17, however, turned it down as she didn’t want to leave her students during their school year like she did when she filmed The Bachelor.

Michelle Young on Instagram

Michelle Young currently has 557k followers on Instagram, along with a blue tick of course.

She uses her account to share stunning photos of herself, along with friends and family.

Michelle shows how proud she is of being a teacher throughout her posts, as she reminds her followers of her career outside reality television!

