Who is Whitney from Big Brother 2021? Instagram of season 23's makeup star explored











Big Brother is back on CBS, welcoming big personalities to compete for an even bigger cash prize. This 23rd season sees the prize fund rocket from $500,000 to $750,000. There’s a lot at stake this time around!

Big Brother 23 launched on Wednesday, July 7th, welcoming the sixteen houseguests to the new BB Beach Club.

One of the contestants already standing out to viewers is Whitney Williams, who is already

Big Brother 23 Promo | Featuring the NEW Houseguests BridTV 3267 Big Brother 23 Promo | Featuring the NEW Houseguests 820871 820871 center 22403

Who is Whitney Williams?

Whitney Williams is a 30-year-old makeup artist from Portland, Oregon.

Williams founded NW Makeup + Hair, a company of professional makeup and hair artists, who specialise in weddings, retreats, photo shoots and makeup education. The company was nominated for the best in Oregon award just three years after Whitney launched it.

In an interview posted on the Big Brother website, Whitney answers some questions, including describing herself in three words: “Resilient, quirky, and outgoing.” Her favorite activities, she says, are: “Anything adventurous. Traveling with my sons. Working on my business, laid back days with my besties.”

LOVE ISLAND USA: Josh Goldstein’s baseball career at college explored

Whitney on Big Brother 2021

Whitney is determined to win the series, stating: “I do know that I’m going to go into the house as a strong competitor, while hopefully not making too many ripples.”

“I also want to uphold my values and create genuine friendships, but winning this game for myself and for my children is my top priority,” Whitney continued.

Whitney has two sons and is a single mom.

Yes, you can follow Whitney on Instagram!

Whitney Williams is one of the few contestants this season who have already built up a social media following, prior to appearing on Big Brother. Before she even stepped foot in the BB Beach House, Whitney had amassed 16,000 followers on Instagram.

For the most part, Whitney’s Instagram feed is dominated with pictures of her hair and makeup work. There’s plenty of wedding snaps and details on her entrepreneurial journey. But also in the mix are rarer snaps of Whitney’s family life, raising her two sons.

You can follow Whitney on Instagram @makeupbywhit.

READ NEXT: Explore Big Brother contestant Alyssa Lopez’s swimwear line

WATCH BIG BROTHER 23 FROM WED, JULY 7TH ON CBS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK