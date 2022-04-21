Masked Singer fans take their guesses at who Baby Mammoth is













The Masked Singer really outshone all talent shows that preceded it when it first launched on US TV in 2019. Originating from the South Korean version of the show, The Masked Singer was a totally new concept to the talent show world. Donning head-to-toe costumes of huge creatures, celebrities sing their hearts out in disguise and it’s for the show’s judges to guess who’s under the mask each week.

With Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the judging panel, The Masked Singer is back in 2022 with its seventh season. So, let’s find out more about who fans think could be hiding under the Baby Mammoth costume on The Masked Singer…

Meet the Masked Singer’s Baby Mammoth

One of the stand out costumes of The Masked Singer season 7 is the eyecatching and very pink Baby Mammoth.

The costume features the biggest head made to date on the show and it’s over four feet wise.

A pair of glittery red slippers is one of the clues given for the Baby Mammoth during The Masked Singer so far.

Fans guess who Baby Mammoth on Masked Singer is

The show’s judging panel on have guessed all kinds of celebrities that could be underneath the Baby Mammoth mask in 2022. Ken Jeong guessed Nancy Carrigan, Nicole Scherzinger guessed actress Kathleen Turner and Robin Thicke guessed chef Rachael Ray.

Many Masked Singer fans have taken to Twitter to share their guesses on who Baby Mammoth could be. Some said Kirstie Alley, while others suggested Rudy Giuliani.

Another said Gabrielle Union could be Baby Mammoth and more suggested Dorothy Hamill.

A round-up of Baby Mammoth clues

Bringing so much cuteness to The Masked Singer season 7, Baby Mammoth spoke of the ice age, hair and two products that strengthened her confidence and her hair.

After the shampoo and conditioner clues were. revealed, Baby Mammoth also revealed a silver medal which Robin Thicke said could mean that she’s an Olympic athlete.

Baby Mammoth described herself as “fabulous and funny” and needed her hair to match “the star that she is inside“.

Other words used to describe Baby Mammoth were “strong“, “unbreakable” and “iconic“. The Masked Singer also made reference to cheerleading on the show.

