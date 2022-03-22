Who is Ceaser Emanuel's daughter Cheyenne?













Ceaser Emanuel is the owner of Black Ink Tattoo Studio, which is featured on VH1’s Black Ink Crew.

Black Ink Crew follows the latest drama and scandals related with the tattoo studio. The staff are a close group who are serving celebrities, athletes and hip-hop stars, so it’s never short of entertainment.

As the owner of the shop, Ceaser has been on the show since the start and has grown a huge amount from this. However the tattoo shop isn’t his only pride and joy, as he has a daughter called Cheyenne who he loves dearly.

Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about Cheyenne, including her age and her relationship with Ceaser.

Who is Cheyenne?

Cheyenne is Ceaser’s 17 year old daugher. She has just graduated from high school, which she shared with her followers on her Instagram.

She rarely features on Black Ink Crew, however she was once on the show when Ceaser took her to her prom. The VH1 star found out she didn’t have a prom date, so decided to surprise her with a limo and corsage with viewers saw for themselves on the show.

Ceaser and Cheyenne

As of 2022, Ceaser and Cheyenne are not on speaking terms due to legal issues surrounding their family. However, it has not always been this way, and the pair were once very close.

Ceaser made Cheyenne feel extremely loved on Instagram, by boasting about her to his followers. In 2020, he captioned a photo with his daughter saying:

“you been with me every step of the way from the projects to the suburbs and I want to Thank you for changing my LIFE. Before you all I wanted to be was a stupid street and having you force me to grow up & become a real MAN you could look up to. I know i am not the perfect father but you are my perfect Daughter. I know you are going to be BETTER THAN ME. You are smarter and more ambitious so I know you going to give the world hell. I always wanted a son but I got something way better, YOU. I Love you always”

Since the online drama surrounding the family, Cheyenne has put her Instagram account on private.

Is Ceaser Emanuel married?

Ceaser has been with his girlfriend, Suzette, since Feburary 2020. Suzette is a model and entrepreneur, and she works as a Licensed Realtor in Georgia.

She states on her company website that she is a “seasoned real estate professional”, who understands “that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it’s a life-changing experience”

As the pair have been together for two years, many people have been wondering if Ceaser has popped the special question. As of March 2022, the pair are not currently engaged – but who knows, maybe this year could be the year…

BLACK INK CREW ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

