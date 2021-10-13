Who is comedian Fortune Feimster's wife Jacquelyn Smith?











Fortune Feimster and wife Jax Smith are set to appear on Celebrity Game Face tonight (October 12th).

Comedian and Mindy Project alum Fortune Feimster recently married her long-term partner Jacquelyn Smith.

Reality Titbit has found out everything you need to know about the wife of comedian Fortune Feimster including her educational background and what she does for employment!

Photo by Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Who is Jacquelyn Smith?

Born in Michigan, Jacquelyn Smith graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelors degree in Telecommunications Management in 2002.

She began her career working as a Network Administrator at Weldaloy Products Company where she worked for five years, but she decided to continue with her education and attended Chicago State University graduating with a Masters in Elementary Education in 2007.

Smith currently works as a teacher at the Citizens of the World school in Los Angeles.

Although Fortune and Jacquelyn do not currently have any children, they do share a pomeranian rescue pooch, Biggie who served as the ring bearer when the pair tied the knot in their intimate ceremony. Find out more about the wedding below!

When did Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith wed?

Feimster got engaged to her partner in January 2018 and she proposed to Smith during a trip to Big Sur, California. The pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Malibu, California last year on October 23rd.

Fortune Feimster said: “I was excited. We’ve been together for five and a half years. If you don’t know who you’re marrying after five-and-a-half years, then you’re in trouble. So I knew it felt good, it felt right.”

Before she wed partner Jacquelyn, Fortune admitted that the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett motivated the pair to tie the knot. She continued: “Hopefully, marriage equality is here to stay. But we wanted to be more proactive and get married while we know we can.”

The Sincerely Fortune Podcast

While the pair both lead extremely busy lives, Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith both find time to work on a project together in their spare time called the Sincerely Fortune podcast.

In the podcast, the pair discuss an array of topics each week in a real and sincere way. Feimster and Smith discuss fun and upbeat topics such as Fortune’s experience on the set of the Netflix movie Yes Day to more candid topics including chatting to Fortune’s mother Ginger before the pair tied the knot.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

