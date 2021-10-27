









WNBA star Dearica Hamby is set to appear on The Bachelorette tonight (October 26th).

While Michelle Young steps into the next phase of her quest for love with the remaining twenty-three suitors she enlists the help of her two famous friends on the second group date of the season.

WNBA basketball stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields will help Michelle give the men a chance to prove if they have got what it takes to be the perfect teammate on and off the court.

From her career to embracing motherhood basketball star Dearica Hamby definitely has a busy lifestyle!

It’s the first group date of the season and @michelleyoung is bringing out some very special guests @dearicamarie @diamonddoesit1.



Who do you want to see receive a 🌹?



Tune in to the @BacheloretteABC tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/XtR5Kr1gSF — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 25, 2021

Who is Dearica Hamby?

27-year-old Dearica Marie Hamby is an American basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). She is also an ambassador for the Jordan Brand.

Dearica is married to former basketball star Alonzo Nelson-Ododa who played for the Salt Lake City Stars and the pair share three-year-old daughter Amaya.

Dearica’s basketball career explored

Dearica has been described as versatile and highly efficient on the basketball court. Her success began in high school where she achieved the highest scoring average in the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s. She then went on to become a national star at Wake Forest where she ended her collegiate career as an all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

In 2016, Hamby was drafted 6th overall playing for the Las Vegas Aces. Her career highlights include playing in the WNBA Finals in 2020 alongside being voted WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year two years consecutively in 2019 and 2020.

Dearica Hamby on motherhood

Off the basketball court, Dearica has a three-year-old daughter, Amaya Marie Ododa. In an interview with Air Jordan, the Las Vegas Aces forward speaks of bringing her daughter into the world of WNBA explaining that she believes that motherhood has intensified her athleticism.

Dearica explains that taking care of her daughter was not an easy feat. Throughout the Stars season, Dearica took her daughter with her on the road. She said: “I’ve been pretty lucky. She’s a joy. She doesn’t fuss at all.” Dearica continued by saying that Stars General Manager Ruth Riley and Assistant Coach Vickie Johnson were extremely supportive of her dual role as mother and forward.

Speaking of her basketball performance, Dearica said: “A lot of people say that my game changed after having Amaya. I think I have a sense of urgency, combined with my toughness. I don’t take any possession for granted, because you just never know. It could be your last. Becoming a mom changed that for me. Off the court, it’s similar. I’m appreciative of every moment.”

