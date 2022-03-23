The Bachelorette 2022's new host already has ABC and Food Network gigs













The Bachelorette wrapped up its eighteenth season in 2021 and Michelle Young has seemingly found her ‘happily ever after’ with Nayte Olukoya. The ABC show is back for season 19 in 2022 but there are some major changes to the show this time around.

The Bachelorette first launched in 2003 and since then, there have been many spin-off shows, many people who have found love and many more who left the show potentially heartbroken. But, there’s a brand new cast ready to give love a shot in 2022 and they’ll be vying for the affection of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. So, who is hosting The Bachelorette in 2022? Let’s find out more…

Who were The Bachelorette hosts?

From 2002 until 2021, Chris Harrison was the host of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

However, former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over hosting duties in 2021.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn hosted the Katie Thurston and the Michelle Young seasons of The Bachelorette and who better to host than those who have been in the casts’ shoes?

Who is hosting The Bachelorette 2022?

As of March 2022, it’s official that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are no longer going to be hosting The Bachelorette.

Jesse Palmer is set to take over as host for the 2022 season which kicks off on July 11th, 2022.

The new host will be seeing co-Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey through season 19.

As per US Weekly: “The decision came at some point throughout this past season that Jesse was a safe choice for the next Bachelorette season… They’re still testing him out for a more permanent role, just like they tested out Tayshia and Kaitlyn for two seasons.”

Get to know Jesse Palmer

New Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer is 43 years old.

He hails from Toronto, Canada and is certainly qualified to take on the TV presenting role on ABC. Jesse is a TV personality, sports commentator and actor as well as a former professional football player.

Jesse has almost 160K followers on Instagram @jessepalmer and may be recognised for his work hosting the Holiday Baking Championship on Food Network.

He’s also the host of The Bachelor’s 26th season.

